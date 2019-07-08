"Integra LifeSciences partners with Tissue Analytics to advance data analytics in wound care clinical trials"

BALTIMORE, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra LifeSciences, a leading global medical technology company, is pleased to announce a pioneering partnership with Tissue Analytics , an AI-powered software solution for wound assessment and monitoring. This exciting collaboration brings together Integra LifeSciences' expertise in developing wound repair products and Tissue Analytics' advanced digital capabilities in a clinical trial setting.

Modern clinical trials have moved from traditional paper forms to electronic data capture to enable better data accessibility, compliance, security, and organization. However, this trend is constrained by the lack of quality data available for wound assessment. Conditions, such as chronic wounds, burns, and pressure ulcers are routinely evaluated using only visual approximations and error-prone ruler measurements.

Tissue Analytics develops software solutions that use artificial intelligence to automatically and objectively extract high quality data from clinical images. The software has the added benefit of increasing productivity and reducing the costs associated with clinical trials.

Integra LifeSciences is at the forefront of research and innovation for the management of acute and chronic wounds, and burns. By using Tissue Analytics' objective data capture system in a multicenter, randomized, parallel-group study, Integra LifeSciences maintains the tradition of using industry-leading evidence-based practices in the products we bring to market.

Jessica Knowlton, Clinical Research Manager, says:

"Tissue Analytics helped us to conduct a highly objective study using their instantaneous wound measuring software. Additionally, we didn't have to worry about training our research sites on a camera system or having that system malfunction right before randomization."

Kevin Keenahan, CEO of Tissue Analytics, comments:

"Partnering with Integra LifeSciences is very significant for Tissue Analytics. It indicates that industry leaders trust the Tissue Analytics' technology as the standard of care wound assessment tool. We are honored that Integra is using the platform to validate the next generation of products that will ultimately benefit patients."

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) is dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can concentrate on providing the best patient care. Integra offers innovative solutions, including leading plastic and regenerative technologies, in specialty surgical solutions, orthopedics and tissue technologies. For more information, please visit www.integralife.com.

About Tissue Analytics

Tissue Analytics, Inc. develops AI-powered software solutions for chronic wound management. The company uses machine learning and computer vision to speed up documentation workflows and improve the quality of clinical trials data. Tissue Analytics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland. For more information, please visit www.tissue-analytics.com

SOURCE Tissue Analytics

Related Links

www.tissue-analytics.com

