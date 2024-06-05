Integra Optics Launches SFP+ XGSPON OLT Transceiver for Next-Generation Optical Networks

Module Helps Simplify Infrastructure and Reduce Costs

IRVINE, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra Optics., an Infinite Electronics brand and innovative, global supplier of carrier-grade fiber optic components, has announced the launch of its SFP+, 10/2.5 G BiDi, 20km, XGSPON OLT transceiver. This cutting-edge optical transceiver module is designed to cater to XG/XGS-PON 10/2.5 G applications, offering unparalleled performance over a single strand of fiber with support for links up to 20 kilometers.

The new SFP+ XGSPON OLT optical transceiver from Integra Optics is designed to reduce network construction and maintenance.

The XGSPON OLT optical module is able to bypass external WDM equipment in the network architecture, thereby reducing network construction and maintenance costs. Also, it offers network providers a seamless upgrade path from GPON (lower data rates) to XGS-PON (up to 10 G) without necessitating changes to the underlying infrastructure − a cost-effective solution for evolving towards higher bandwidth demands.

Key benefits of this innovative product include its 20 km reach over single-mode fiber at impressive 10/2.5 Gbps data rates, providing network operators the flexibility to extend their networks without sacrificing speed or reliability.

In addition to being fully compliant with SFP+ MSA and XG/XGS-PON standards, it boasts an industrial operating temperature range from -40°C to +85°C for reliability and performance under extreme conditions. These features make the transceiver an ideal choice for broadband access and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networks, among other high-speed optical link applications.

The transceiver's digital diagnostic interface aligns with the QSFP28 Multi-Source Agreement (MSA), ensuring broad compatibility and easy integration into existing networks. Additionally, by utilizing a single strand of fiber instead of two, the SFP+ XGSPON OLT transceiver significantly reduces network complexity and costs, while being available coded for compatibility across several platforms.

"This transceiver reinforces our commitment to innovation and our role in driving the future of optical networking," said Senior Engineering Manager Marlena Miller. "It is a testament to our dedication to providing high-quality, reliable solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and the industry at large."

The new SFP+, 10/2.5 G BiDi, 20km, XGSPON OLT transceiver is available and ready for immediate use. For more information, visit Integra Optics' website. For inquiries, please call +1 (877) 402-3850.

About Integra Optics:

As a global provider of carrier-grade fiber optic components, Integra Optics is the company that understands that business and consumer end users expect their internet and phones to work 100% of the time. That's why Integra Optics is 100% focused on uptime. Its mission is to ensure that its customers turn up services faster, build out the fiber networks they need to be competitive, and keep them up and running.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

