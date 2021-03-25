Integra Optics Stocks New 100G QSFP28 ZR4 Transceivers Rated for 80km Over Single Mode Fiber

Integra's new QSFP28 form factor transceiver operates at 100 Gbps and supports LWDM wavelengths in the 1310nm window. These new 100GBASE-ZR4 transceivers are able to reach 80km distances with forward-error correction (FEC). Additional features include a silicon optical amplifier (SOA) and prismatic dispersion (PD) filter-based design that meets QSFP28 power consumption specifications.

"These new transceivers meet the industry's need for high speed, long reach fiber connectivity with the ability to transport 100G Ethernet signals to greater lengths. Having a signal that works over a 1310nm wideband channel makes these transceivers a prime companion to DWDM networks, especially now that an 80km distance is attainable. These transceivers are a perfect solution for customers currently using other 100GBASE-LR4 and ER4 solutions that need longer links," said Paul Hospodar, Product Line Manager.

Integra's new 100G QSFP28 ZR4 transceivers are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For detailed information on these products, please visit Integra's website.

About Integra Optics:

As a global provider of carrier-grade fiber optics components, Integra Optics is the company that understands that business and consumer end users expect their internet and phones to work 100% of the time. That's why Integra Optics is 100% focused on uptime. Our mission is to ensure that our customers turn up services faster, build out the fiber networks they need to be competitive, and keep them up and running.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

