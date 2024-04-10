Integra Optics Unveils Groundbreaking XGS-PON & GPON Combo OLT SFP+ Optical Transceiver

Transceiver Module Realizes Smooth Upgrade from GPON to XG/XGS-PON

IRVINE, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra Optics., an Infinite Electronics brand and innovative, global supplier of carrier-grade fiber optic components, has announced the launch of its latest innovation, the XGS-PON & GPON combo OLT SFP+ BiDi optical transceiver module. This module integrates the functionality of XG(S) PON OLT and GPON OLT optical modules, facilitating seamless network rate deployment within Optical Distribution Networks (ODNs) based on Optical Network Unit (ONU) requirements.

Integra Optics' new transceiver module helps future-proof networks by enabling a smooth transition from GPON to XG/XGS-PON.

This transceiver module enables a smooth transition from GPON to XG/XGS-PON, effectively future-proofing network infrastructures against evolving demands without necessitating infrastructure overhaul. A standout feature is its ability to support up to 20 km reach over single-mode fiber (SMF) at 10/2.5 G and 10/10 Gbps data rates, ensuring robust and efficient long-distance connectivity. It adheres to the SFP+ MSA and is compliant with GPON/XGS-PON standards, showcasing its versatility and readiness for diverse network environments.

The product accommodates a wide range of operational conditions, offering both industrial operating temperature (-40° to +85° C) and commercial temperature (0° to +70° C) versions, making it suitable for various deployment scenarios.

A key advantage of the XGS-PON & GPON Combo OLT SFP+ module is the elimination of the need for external wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) equipment, simplifying network architectures and significantly reducing both construction and maintenance costs.

Furthermore, the module features a Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM) interface as per the QSFP28 Multi-Source Agreement (MSA), enhancing network reliability through real-time monitoring and diagnostics.

"The integration of GPON and XGS-PON functionalities into a single optical module not only signifies a leap in technology but exemplifies our commitment to innovation and understanding the needs of the telecommunications sector," said Senior Engineering Manager Marlena Miller. "This module is designed to solve real-world networking challenges, offering unparalleled distance coverage, compliance with industry standards, temperature versatility and a simplified network design."

Integra Optics' new XGS-PON & GPON combo OLT SFP+ BiDi optical transceiver module is available and ready for immediate use. For details on this product, please visit Integra Optics' website. For inquiries, call +1 (877) 402-3850.

About Integra Optics:

As a global provider of carrier-grade fiber optic components, Integra Optics is the company that understands that business and consumer end users expect their internet and phones to work 100% of the time. That's why Integra Optics is 100% focused on uptime. Its mission is to ensure that its customers turn up services faster, build out the fiber networks they need to be competitive, and keep them up and running.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Integra Optics

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Integra Optics