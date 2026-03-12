INTEGRA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHANTAL LAVOIE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TSXV: ITR; NYSE American: ITRG

VANCOUVER, BC, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Integra Resources Corp. ("Integra" or the "Company") (TSXV: ITR) (NYSE American: ITRG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Chantal Lavoie, P.Eng., ICD.D, to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Lavoie is a mining engineer and seasoned executive with more than 40 years of experience in mine development, operations, capital project execution and corporate governance across gold, base metals, diamonds and iron ore.

Most recently, Mr. Lavoie served as Chief Operating Officer of Rio Tinto Iron Ore Company of Canada, where he was responsible for large-scale mining, processing operations and management of more than 3,000 employees across Labrador and Northern Quebec. Previously, Mr. Lavoie served as Chief Operating Officer of Dominion Diamond Corporation and President and Chief Executive Officer of Crocodile Gold Corporation, where he grew annual production from 75,000 to 200,000 ounces of gold before the company's acquisition by Newmarket Gold Inc. and subsequently Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Mr. Lavoie also held senior leadership roles with De Beers Canada Inc., including Chief Operating Officer and Acting Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Lavoie currently serves as Chair and Independent Director of Troilus Mining Corporation and holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mining Engineering from Laval University in Quebec, Canada. He is a registered Professional Engineer in Ontario and Quebec and holds the Institute of Corporate Directors designation.

Anna Ladd-Kruger, Chair of the Board of Integra commented:

"On behalf of the Board, I am very pleased to welcome Chantal to Integra. He brings extensive operational leadership and technical expertise developed across several major global mining companies. His experience overseeing large-scale operations and capital projects will provide valuable insight as Integra continues to grow its production platform and advance its development pipeline of projects in the U.S."

George Salamis, President and CEO and Director of Integra added:

"Chantal has built an impressive career leading complex mining operations and driving operational improvements across multiple commodities and jurisdictions. As we focus on optimizing operations at Florida Canyon, advancing the Delamar Project to production, and evaluating additional growth opportunities, we look forward to benefiting from his experience and strategic perspective."

About Integra

Integra is a growing precious metals producer in the Great Basin of the Western United States. Integra is focused on demonstrating profitability and operational excellence at its principal operating asset, the Florida Canyon Mine, located in Nevada. In addition, Integra is committed to advancing its flagship development-stage heap leach projects: the past producing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho and the Nevada North Project located in western Nevada. Integra creates sustainable value for shareholders, stakeholders, and local communities through successful mining operations, efficient project development, disciplined capital allocation, and strategic M&A, while upholding the highest industry standards for environmental, social, and governance practices.

