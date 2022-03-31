Integra Technologies Completes the Purchase of Presto Engineering's US-Based Assets

"We are experiencing a high demand for ASIC design as well as new product industrialization and ramp production in Europe," said Michel Villemain, CEO, Presto Engineering. "This move to focus our efforts and investments will enable us to support this growing customer demand."

"We are pleased to finalize this purchase from our partner, Presto," said Brett Robinson, CEO of Integra. "The testers, customers and employees make a great addition to our facility in Silicon Valley."

Joe Foerstel, Integra's VP of Test in Silicon Valley, added, "The transition has been seamless for our customers and our new employees. We are grateful to Presto and our new employees for their hard work and flexibility during the transition."

About Integra

Established in 1983, Integra Technologies, LLC, is a solely U.S. based and employee-owned company with DMEA accredited Category 1A Trusted. Integra is one of the largest, most experienced semiconductor die prep, assembly, test, and qualification facilities in the United States with locations in Wichita, KS, Silicon Valley, CA, and Albuquerque, NM. The company's world-class operations have been satisfying customers for over 35 years by demonstrating industry leading quality and on time delivery performance. Integra Technologies is positioned as the leading single source to the Aerospace and Defense, Space, semiconductor, and medical customer. For more information, please visit https://www.integra-tech.com/.

About Presto

Successfully implementing custom semiconductor technology into your products and processes is a challenge, but this can really be a game changer to grow your business. Presto Engineering is the recognized expert in ASIC design and integrated semiconductor services. We help innovative companies imagine and implement microelectronic solutions for tomorrow, in high-value markets such as Medical, Automotive, Industrial and Communication, while reducing risk, minimizing fixed cost structure, and accelerating time-to-market. For more information, please visit https://www.presto-eng.com/.

SOURCE Integra Technologies