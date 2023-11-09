Integral Ad Science Appoints Kumaresh Singh as Senior Vice President, Data Science

News provided by

Integral Ad Science, Inc.

09 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced the appointment of Kumaresh Singh as Senior Vice President, Data Science. Singh, based in New York City, will join the IAS team reporting directly to Thomas Joseph, CTO.

Continue Reading
Integral Ad Science Appoints Kumaresh Singh as Senior Vice President, Data Science
Integral Ad Science Appoints Kumaresh Singh as Senior Vice President, Data Science

Singh will lead the data science team in building highly scalable software systems to drive innovation and strategy across IAS products. He will focus on increasing adoption rates, driving revenue, and enhancing measurement and optimization solutions by applying AI and ML to the entire customer journey.

"Kumaresh Singh brings a wealth of technical knowledge and ML expertise to IAS, and I am thrilled to welcome him as our data science leader," said Thomas Joseph, CTO. "Singh's leadership skills and deep understanding of AI applications will accelerate our innovation efforts, drive strategic technology roadmaps, and enhance our product landscape with AI-enabled solutions."

Singh joins the IAS team from Meta where he was a Global Technical Leader, leveraging new technology such as recommender systems and edge AI for increased consumption and generative AI to increase content creation while driving machine learning innovation and strategy across the Meta family of products. His career spans 16+ years of experience in AI and ML, data science, research, and innovation. Prior to Meta, Singh was the Head of Artificial Intelligence at next generation cryptocurrency exchange and custodian platform, Gemini. In addition, he has held a series of leadership roles in AI, ML, research, and engineering at Bloomberg LP and J.P. Morgan.

"IAS has stood out to me as a leading pioneer in the rapidly growing ad tech landscape, one that will benefit highly from the continued adoption of AI and ML," said Singh. "I am eager to apply my understanding of these evolving technologies to IAS products and collaborate closely with my team to drive revenue through the application of smart, scalable solutions."

Singh holds a Ph.D in Computer Science with a concentration in Machine Learning and High Performance Computing from Virginia Tech; and Integrated Masters in Mathematics and Computing from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

Also from this source

IAS Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

IAS Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced financial results for...
IAS Launches New Made for Advertising (MFA) AI-Driven Site Detection and Avoidance Technology

IAS Launches New Made for Advertising (MFA) AI-Driven Site Detection and Avoidance Technology

Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced a new Made for Advertising (MFA)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.