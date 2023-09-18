NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced the appointment of Yossi Almani as Chief Legal Officer, effective immediately. As a member of the senior leadership team, Almani will report directly to Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, and oversee the global legal and compliance functions. He will play a pivotal role in strengthening IAS's commitment to fully protecting consumer privacy and combatting disinformation, while providing marketers with greater transparency into their ad spend.

Integral Ad Science Appoints Yossi Almani as Chief Legal Officer

"I am thrilled to announce Yossi Almani as our new Chief Legal Officer," said Lisa Utzschneider, IAS CEO. "Yossi brings 15 years of legal experience as both in-house general counsel and has held positions with top law firms. His expertise in privacy law will ensure IAS is at the forefront of industry compliance standards."

Based in New York City, Almani is a global legal leader with a broad range of experience with both public and private companies. He has demonstrated success at representing U.S. and international financial institutions and other clients, and has also driven public company functions and legal and business strategies on data privacy, compliance, and M&A.

Prior to joining IAS, Almani was General Counsel at Affinity Solutions, Inc., a leading consumer purchase insights company, supporting digital advertising and other industries. Previously, he also served as VP of Corporate, Securities and Licensing of Revlon, Inc., a worldwide beauty and cosmetic company. In addition, he was a Senior Associate at Paul, Weiss.

"IAS has established itself as a global leader in media measurement and optimization," said Almani. "I am excited to bring my legal expertise to a company that is at the forefront of bringing trust and transparency to the digital media landscape."

Almani holds a LL.M. (Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar) from Columbia University School of Law; and a M.A. in Law and Economics, a LL.B. and a B.A. (magna cum laude) from Tel Aviv University. Almani is also CIPP/US certified by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com .

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.