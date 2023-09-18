Integral Ad Science Appoints Yossi Almani as Chief Legal Officer

News provided by

Integral Ad Science, Inc.

18 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced the appointment of Yossi Almani as Chief Legal Officer, effective immediately. As a member of the senior leadership team, Almani will report directly to Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, and oversee the global legal and compliance functions. He will play a pivotal role in strengthening IAS's commitment to fully protecting consumer privacy and combatting disinformation, while providing marketers with greater transparency into their ad spend.

Continue Reading
Integral Ad Science Appoints Yossi Almani as Chief Legal Officer
Integral Ad Science Appoints Yossi Almani as Chief Legal Officer

"I am thrilled to announce Yossi Almani as our new Chief Legal Officer," said Lisa Utzschneider, IAS CEO. "Yossi brings 15 years of legal experience as both in-house general counsel and has held positions with top law firms. His expertise in privacy law will ensure IAS is at the forefront of industry compliance standards."

Based in New York City, Almani is a global legal leader with a broad range of experience with both public and private companies. He has demonstrated success at representing U.S. and international financial institutions and other clients, and has also driven public company functions and legal and business strategies on data privacy, compliance, and M&A. 

Prior to joining IAS, Almani was General Counsel at Affinity Solutions, Inc., a leading consumer purchase insights company, supporting digital advertising and other industries. Previously, he also served as VP of Corporate, Securities and Licensing of Revlon, Inc., a worldwide beauty and cosmetic company. In addition, he was a Senior Associate at Paul, Weiss.

"IAS has established itself as a global leader in media measurement and optimization," said Almani. "I am excited to bring my legal expertise to a company that is at the forefront of bringing trust and transparency to the digital media landscape."

Almani holds a LL.M. (Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar) from Columbia University School of Law; and a M.A. in Law and Economics, a LL.B. and a B.A. (magna cum laude) from Tel Aviv University. Almani is also CIPP/US certified by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).

About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

Also from this source

Publica by IAS and Samsung Ads Expand CTV Ad Serving Partnership

IAS to Participate at Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.