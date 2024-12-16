Integral Ad Science Becomes One of the First Companies to Achieve Accredited ISO 42001:2023 Certification for AI Management System

Certification Demonstrates IAS's Commitment to the Highest Standards of Governance and Responsible Business Practices

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced the company has received an accredited ISO/IEC 42001 certification, making it the first measurement provider to receive ISO certification for its use of AI, and one of the first companies certified in the world.

IAS and ISO logo lockup.

ISO/IEC 42001 is an international standard for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an Artificial Intelligence Management System within organizations. It is the world's first international standard on Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). The scope of IAS's certification applies specifically to the company's use of artificial intelligence in its Quality Attention product and was performed by Schellman, an accredited ISO 42001 certification body.

"ISO 42001 is a groundbreaking standard, and as we continue to use artificial intelligence to provide the most actionable data to our customers, we are proud to be at the forefront of responsible AI," said Kevin Alvero, Chief Compliance Officer at IAS. "As the first measurement provider to receive ISO 42001 certification, we continue to demonstrate to our customers that IAS's use of AI is safe, responsible and transparent."

ISO (International Organization for Standardization) certification is globally recognized as a symbol of safety, quality and reliability. The ISO/IEC 42001 standards include requirements for a broad range of topics relevant to the AIMS, including organizational strategy and AI governance, AI risk management, data privacy, responsible AI system development and deployment practices, and data quality monitoring, as well as human rights, fairness and other ethical considerations, environmental impact, and human oversight over AI systems. IAS utilizes AI to bring new insights to its customers and partners by analyzing data at increasing scale. IAS has developed a digital advertising platform powered by AI and machine learning (ML) that captures up to 280 billion interactions daily from around the globe. IAS leverages AI for prediction, decisioning, protection, and targeting, and infuses the power of AI and ML into all aspects of its products.

In Q2 2024, IAS received ISO 27001:2022 certification for its Information Security Management System, demonstrating its commitment to the certification/accreditation of its business practices and confirming its reputation as a trustworthy business partner.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.