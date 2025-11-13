INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE EARNS MRC ACCREDITATION FOR REPORTING OF IMPRESSIONS, VIEWABILITY AND INVALID TRAFFIC ON AMAZON PROPERTIES

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced that it received Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for its server-to-server (S2S) integration of Amazon DSP impression, viewability and invalid traffic data into its digital ad measurement platform. Brands and agencies are increasingly demanding independent, accredited third-party measurement across platforms, and this accreditation underscores that IAS metrics meet rigorous standards for accuracy and transparency.

"With the addition of MRC accreditation for Amazon DSP Impressions, Viewability, and Invalid Traffic metrics, advertisers can remain confident that our measurement products meet the highest standards set by the industry," said Kevin Alvero, Chief Compliance Officer at IAS. "IAS is committed to the MRC process, and Amazon has been a great partner to work with in bringing this added layer of trust and transparency to our solutions."

IAS reporting and insights are available for Amazon DSP media buys through a server-to-server (S2S) integration, giving advertisers access to MRC accredited third-party measurement that enables them to understand delivery of these placements. IAS and Amazon DSP operate within an integration model that allows for independent third-party measurement and reporting in near real time using the IAS measurement tags while also accommodating the unique privacy restrictions on Amazon properties.

Specifically, the MRC accreditation applies to IAS's server-to-server (S2S) integration with Amazon's Demand Side Platform (DSP) for measurement and reporting of:

Display and Video Impressions, Viewable Impressions (including related viewability metrics) and Tracked Ads inclusive of General and Sophisticated Invalid Traffic filtration (GIVT and SIVT) within desktop, mobile web and mobile app for Amazon O&O properties (Amazon Retail and IMDb) and 3P supply sources (APD and 3PX).

"We congratulate IAS for achieving MRC accreditation for measurement and reporting of Amazon DSP impressions, viewability and invalid traffic metrics for the submitted formats and environments," said Ron Pinelli, SVP, Digital Research and Standards at the MRC. "Transparency, compliance and quality assurance related to this measurement are critical to measurement users, and we are pleased that IAS has submitted this integration to independent audit to demonstrate validity, reliability and effectiveness."

"We're pleased that IAS has received MRC accreditation for their Amazon DSP server-to-server integration. This milestone reinforces our commitment to providing advertisers with trusted, independently verified measurement solutions while maintaining our rigorous privacy standards. This accreditation will help advertisers confidently measure and optimize their campaigns on Amazon DSP," said Pavan Rajkumar, Head of Supply Quality Partnerships, Amazon Ads.

About the Media Rating Council

The MRC is a non-profit industry association established in 1963 composed of leading television, radio, print and Internet companies, as well as advertisers, advertising agencies and trade associations whose goal is to ensure measurement services that are valid, reliable and effective. Measurement services desiring MRC Accreditation are required to disclose to their customers all methodological aspects of their service; comply with the MRC Minimum Standards for Media Rating Research and other standards MRC produces; and submit to MRC-designed audits to authenticate and illuminate their procedures. In addition, the MRC membership actively pursues research issues they consider priorities in an effort to improve the quality of research in the marketplace. Currently more than 110 research products are audited by the MRC.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com .

Press Contact:

IAS

Travis DeLingua

[email protected]

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.