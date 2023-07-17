Integral Ad Science Names Sam Cox as SVP of Product Management

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced the appointment of Sam Cox as Senior Vice President of Product Management, effective immediately. Based in New York City, Cox will oversee global product strategy and execution for the Programmatic & Optimization Solutions product portfolio which includes industry-leading products such as Context Control, Quality Sync and Total Visibility.

"Sam joins Integral Ad Science at a time when we are rapidly expanding our programmatic and optimization products, and we are excited to have him lead the acceleration of our programmatic roadmap and global growth strategy," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "His deep experience in scaling technology platforms will drive impact for our advertiser and agency customers globally."

A results-driven technology executive, Cox has nearly two decades of experience in advertising technology and exchange-based trading. He was most recently Director of Technical Product Management at Amazon where he oversaw Amazon DSP. In this role, he was globally responsible for Amazon's Demand Side Platform as well as the development of Signals Based Marketing, its alternative to identity based targeting. Prior to Amazon, Sam led product for Google's Ad Exchange (AdX), where he was Group Product Manager responsible for Authorized Buyers, Exchange Bidding, Open Bidding and global Policy.

"I could not be more excited to join a global technology leader in media measurement and optimization," said Cox. "IAS has a rich history within the digital advertising ecosystem and optimizes 280 billion bids a day for brand safety, viewability, fraud, and context. I'm looking forward to playing a pivotal role in the continued growth of our programmatic, optimization, and reporting products."

Cox's addition continues to build upon the momentum IAS has in attracting industry-leading talent as the company grows its optimization product teams. Cox has a Master of Business Administration in strategy from Bayes Business School in London, England and a Bachelor of Arts with honors in art history, economics and Chinese language from Queen's University in Ontario, Canada.

About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

