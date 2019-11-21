Integral Ad Science Provides Cutting Edge Ad Verification with Automatic Machine Learning Capabilities from H2O.ai

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H2O.ai, the open source leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), today announced that it is working with the global leader in digital ad verification, Integral Ad Science (IAS), to bring its industry-leading automatic machine learning platform, H2O Driverless AI to ad verification. The IAS data science team can deliver trusted data measurement and insights to the global digital advertising industry by using the ground-breaking capabilities of H2O Driverless AI.

"Driverless AI is an integral part of the science behind our digital advertising solutions. Its machine learning capabilities enhance the algorithms we use to drive the IAS customer product solutions," said Tony Lucia, Chief Technology Officer at Integral Ad Science. "Our technology solves critical advertising needs of agencies, brands and publishers around the world, providing brand safety and suitability, sentiment analysis, fraud detection and more. H2O.ai has been an important partner as we continue to scale our company's abilities and IAS products."

"Integral Ad Sciences is building one of the world's most accurate models to fight online ad fraud with H2O Driverless AI," said Sri Ambati, founder and CEO at H2O.ai. "Over the years, Integral Ad Science has been operationalizing brand safety models for some of the leading online, video and mobile brands with H2O Open Source on the public clouds. We are excited that IAS is now able to automatically retrain & deploy pipelines for brand suitability, ad optimization and fraud detection models with H2O Driverless AI. Our mission to democratize AI and make every company an AI company empowers customers like Integral Ad Science to serve their clients better with AI."

Integral Ad Science (IAS) Delivers Results for Clients with AI

IAS is on the leading edge of the digital advertising market with their use of AI and data science. 10 billion daily impressions feed IAS's proprietary machine learning models, making the algorithms smarter at a faster rate than other verification solutions. IAS protects digital campaigns with surgical precision and the rapid classification of new threats as they emerge. Powered by AI and fueled by a global scale, IAS's technology enables advertisers to take control of their media investments and publishers to maximize the value of their inventory.

The company recently announced its acquisition of ADmantX to bring cognitive semantic-based solutions to IAS's powerful suite of ad verification products, enabling publishers and advertisers to match ads with relevant online content at the page level.

H2O Driverless AI: AI to do AI

H2O Driverless AI empowers data scientists to work on projects faster and more efficiently by using automation and state-of-the-art computing power to accomplish tasks in record time. By delivering automatic feature engineering, model validation, model tuning, model selection and deployment, machine learning interpretability, custom recipes, time-series and automatic pipeline generation for model scoring, H2O Driverless AI provides companies with a data science platform that addresses the needs of a variety of use cases for every enterprise in every industry. With Driverless AI, every company can become an AI company.

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is the open source leader in AI and automatic machine learning with a mission to democratize AI for everyone. H2O.ai is transforming the use of AI to empower every company to be an AI company in financial services, insurance, healthcare, telco, retail, pharmaceuticals and marketing. H2O.ai is driving an open AI movement with H2O, which is used by more than 18,000 companies and hundreds of thousands of data scientists. H2O Driverless AI, an award winning and industry leading automatic machine learning platform for the enterprise, is helping data scientists across the world in every industry be more productive and deploy models in a faster, easier and cheaper way. H2O.ai partners with leading technology companies such as NVIDIA, IBM, AWS, Intel, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform and is proud of its growing customer base which includes Capital One, Nationwide Insurance, Walgreens and MarketAxess. H2O.ai believes in AI4Good with support for wildlife conservation and AI for academics. Learn more at www.H2O.ai

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is the global market leader in digital ad verification, offering technologies that drive high-quality advertising media. IAS equips advertisers and publishers with both the insight and technology to protect their advertising investments from fraud and unsafe environments as well as to capture consumer attention, and drive business outcomes. Founded in 2009, IAS is headquartered in New York with global operations in 17 offices across 13 countries. IAS is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of software companies. For more on how IAS is powering great impressions for top publishers and advertisers around the world, visit integralads.com.

