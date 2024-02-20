INTEGRAL FARMS PRODUCE INC. ENHANCES TOMATO PRODUCTION WITH SOLLUM'S DYNAMIC LED LIGHTING

INTEGRAL FARMS PRODUCE SECURES SOLLUM'S DYNAMIC LED LIGHTING FROM VASSALLO ELECTRIC TO ELEVATE TOMATO PRODUCTION

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Recognizing the importance of innovation in their diverse agriculture portfolio, Integral Farms Produce Inc., owned and operated by the Arts family , has selected Sollum®'s dynamic LED lighting solution for a significant portion of their tomato greenhouses.

As part of the succession plan to hand over the business to the next generation, owner Michael Arts has decided to branch into greenhouse horticulture along with Sollum's pioneering lighting solution, which will be implemented to cover an impressive five-acre section of Integral's tomato production in Ontario, Canada. (CNW Group/Sollum Technologies)

Located in Mount Brydges, Ontario, the Arts family has been thriving in the swine and crop production industry for multiple generations both in Canada and in the Netherlands. Prior to their venture into greenhouse horticulture, they produced a diverse range of crops including corn, soy, beans, potatoes and processing vegetables, and their success knows no bounds. In an exciting development as part of the succession plan to hand over the business to the next generation, owner Michael Arts has decided to branch into greenhouse horticulture along with Sollum's pioneering lighting solution, which will be implemented to cover an impressive five-acre section of Integral's tomato production.

"We are dedicated to providing our local communities with high-quality, Canadian-grown, greenhouse vegetables. I hope to leverage my experience from other areas of our company into our new greenhouse operation, for which we already have expansion plans in the near future to turn it into a year-round production site specializing in a core category of tomatoes", explains Michael Arts, proud owner and operator at Integral Farms Produce Inc. "Currently, in the LED light market, there seems to be a lot of unknowns in regards to spectrums, how to grow under LEDs, etc., and Sollum at this moment in time seems to be the ideal choice to fine-tune and hopefully "future-proof" the fixtures we install so we can benefit in the long term from our investment in this lighting system. I believe the market for LED lighting will see rapid changes in the future as we find out what is best », he continued. " Sollum Technologies' support also stood out through the install phase and after, as they quickly got things up running smoothly.

Selling its lighting solution through an electrical contractor for the very first time marks a milestone for Sollum. Vassallo Electric's decision showcases the unwavering confidence placed in the company as a premier option for their clients, further solidifying the positive reputation that Sollum continues to build across the industry. This reinforces the recognition of Sollum's excellence throughout the market, and its status as a trusted and innovative provider.

"Having contributed to several major lighting projects, I was captivated by Sollum's innovative approach to lighting that aligns with current and future trends without requiring hardware changes. My first project with Sollum in 2020 marked a significant shift from traditional, brightness-focused lighting systems to those driven by scientific advancements. This experience fueled my passion for participating in such groundbreaking work", says Joe Vassallo, owner of Vassallo Electric. "Though our company is young, our team is seasoned, specializing in advanced greenhouse lighting. Collaborating with Mike and Sollum, we combined our expertise, passion, and dedication to quality. We're excited to work on future projects building on continued innovation and excellence", he concluded.

"This is a substantial gain for us and a monumental shift in how we have been doing business, which now includes working with intermediaries like Vassallo to get the word out about our products," says Kassim Tremblay, Vice President, Business Development at Sollum Technologies. "We are excited to see how Integral Farms Produce Inc. enjoys our technology and we look forward to supporting them on their journey as they expand to supply their marketing partners with the best produce possible."

About Sollum Technologies

Sollum Technologies designed the only 100% dynamic LED lighting solution that modulates the full spectrum of the Sun's natural light to illuminate closed environments such as greenhouses, research centers and laboratories. Sollum's award-winning, turnkey solution consists of internet of things, AI-powered light fixtures that are controlled by Sollum's proprietary SUN as a Service® cloud platform. Sollum's distinctive proposition is a fully scalable cleantech solution that evolves with business needs and multi-zone light management, with each zone benefiting from automatic dimming of an unlimited number of light recipes; this is why it provides unparalleled value in terms of energy savings and, additionally for greenhouse growers, increased productivity, and superior produce quality.

Founded in 2015, the company is based in Montréal (Québec, Canada), where its design, development, and manufacturing activities are concentrated. For more information, visit sollum.tech.

©2024 Sollum Technologies. All rights reserved. SUN as a Service, LED by nature, SF-ONE, SF-MAX, SF-PRO and the Sollum logo are registered or trademarks of Sollum Technologies.

SOURCE Sollum Technologies