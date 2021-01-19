Integral ILS Announces Cornerstone Investment from New Holland Capital

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral ILS Ltd. ("Integral"), the independent Insurance-Linked Strategies ("ILS") fund manager, today announced it has received a cornerstone investment from alternative investment manager New Holland Capital ("NHC"). With this announcement, Integral has secured $600M of signed commitments for its new dedicated ILS strategy. Along with the seed investment, NHC will provide strategic support to Integral as it ramps up its operations.

Integral represents a foundational evolution in the management of Insurance-Linked Strategies. Through in-house risk origination capabilities and strategic partnerships with TransRe and AmWINS, Integral benefits from comprehensive and scalable access to the insurance value-chain.

"The ILS market is ripe for change," said Lixin Zeng, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Integral. "Our evolved model will allow us to be true fiduciaries to our investors while maintaining ideal market access."

"New Holland is an extremely sophisticated, long-term player in the ILS market and has been a standards-setter in the alternative investment arena. We are thrilled to have them as a partner as we continue to grow," said Richard Lowther, Integral Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "This investment represents a validation of our vision, and we look forward to partnering with New Holland to deliver attractive returns."

"Lixin and Richard have deep experience and a long-standing track record in the ILS industry," said Scott Radke, CEO of New Holland Capital. "Integral's partnerships give it broad access to risk, and its investor focus allows it to truly differentiate its offering from competitors."

Integral's strategy is primarily focused on catastrophe-linked insurance and reinsurance transactions. Prior to New Holland's investment, the firm recently closed an investing round with the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, a Canadian investment manager.

About Integral ILS:

Integral was founded in July 2020 by industry veterans Lixin Zeng and Richard Lowther. Strategic partners TransRe, a leading global property and casualty reinsurer headquartered in New York, and AmWINS, the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States headquartered in Charlotte, enable Integral's investors to have comprehensive access to the entire insurance value-chain.

About New Holland Capital:

New Holland Capital is an alternative investment manager that manages over $20B in absolute return strategies for institutional clients. NHC seeks to generate alpha across a diverse profile of managers, with a preference for smaller or earlier-stage managers and catalyst-driven opportunities with more established managers. NHC has been investing in the ILS space since 2003.

