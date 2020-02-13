Integral Molecular Launches ReadyMap Services for Rapid, Conformational Epitope Mapping

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Molecular, the industry leader in the discovery and characterization of antibodies against membrane proteins, announces the launch of ReadyMap services, an expansion of its Shotgun Mutagenesis Epitope Mapping platform for rapid mapping of antibody binding sites on pre-validated protein targets.

Epitope mapping enhances antibody intellectual property and enables informed lead selection for antibodies by revealing their mechanisms of action. With its 4-week turnaround time, ReadyMap services allow conformational epitope mapping to be used early in the antibody discovery process for lead selection.

Integral Molecular's first ReadyMap alanine-scan libraries address the needs of cancer researchers working on HER2, HER3, and PD-L1. Integral Molecular also continues to offer custom Shotgun Mutagenesis epitope mapping services for any protein target.

Integral Molecular is a trusted partner to numerous companies as well as the NIH, mapping over 1,000 epitopes with a 95% success rate. Shotgun Mutagenesis epitope mapping data have been featured in over 40 patents and 100 publications, many in high-profile journals such as Cell, Nature and PNAS.

"Our epitope mapping technology has been instrumental in the detailed characterization and protection of antibody assets," said Sharon Willis, VP of Sales and Customer Relations. "We understand that our customers benefit from faster epitope data to inform antibody selection, and our ReadyMap services provide this, even for conformational antibodies and difficult targets."

About Integral Molecular

Integral Molecular ( www.integralmolecular.com ) is the industry leader in epitope mapping and antibody discovery, with a pipeline of therapeutic antibodies against GPCRs, ion channels, transporters, and immuno-oncology targets. Built on the company's extensive experience optimizing membrane proteins, Integral Molecular's technology suite enables the isolation, characterization, and engineering of MAbs against otherwise intractable targets. The company currently has therapeutic programs focused on cancer, pain, immunity, and metabolic diseases.

