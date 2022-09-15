Integral Molecular Licenses Claudin 18.2 Monoclonal Antibodies to CARTEXELL for Oncology Cell Therapies

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Molecular, the industry leader in discovering antibodies against complex membrane protein targets, has licensed a panel of monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) to CARTEXELL, enabling CARTEXELL to develop CAR-T cell therapies using Integral Molecular's Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) MAbs.

Under the terms of the agreement, Integral Molecular will provide an exclusive worldwide license to CARTEXELL to use the panel of high-affinity, high-specificity, and fully humanized CLND18.2 MAbs for the development of CAR-T cell therapies against solid tumors including gastric, lung, pancreatic and esophageal cancers. CARTEXELL will be solely responsible for all research, development, and commercial activities.

The CLND18.2 MAbs were isolated using Integral Molecular's MPS Antibody Discovery platform which is uniquely tailored to deliver high-specificity, high-affinity antibodies against the most structurally challenging membrane protein targets including GPCRs, ion channels, transporters, and tight junction proteins.

"Claudin 18.2 is an exciting target for oncology therapeutics since it's highly expressed in cancers such as gastric and esophageal cancers that are difficult to treat", said Joseph Rucker, PhD, Vice President of R&D at Integral Molecular. "We look forward to the synergy of our high-specificity MAbs with CARTEXELL's CAR-T cell therapy technology to bring new therapies to patients."

"CAR-T cell therapy has revolutionized treatment options for blood cancers, but has been ineffective for solid tumors", said Jehee Suh, CEO of CARTEXELL. "We are excited by the promise of these Claudin 18.2 antibodies for targeting our CAR-T 2.0 technology which uses engineered cells and vectors to overcome the tumor microenvironment and provide more effective therapies."

About Integral Molecular

Integral Molecular (integralmolecular.com) is the industry leader in developing innovative technologies to advance the discovery of therapeutics against challenging protein targets. With over 20 years of experience in membrane protein and antibody space, Integral Molecular's technologies have been integrated into the drug discovery pipelines of over 400 biotech and pharmaceutical companies helping to discover new therapies for cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and viral threats such as SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, Zika, and dengue viruses.

About CARTEXELL

Cartexell was established by Helixmith's immunocyte therapy team, which has developed CAR-T treatment technology since 2013, and is the first bio company in Korea to export CAR-T products to biotech companies in the United States. As a leader in the development of next-generation CAR-T treatments for the cancer, we selectively introduce more effective strategies than existing CAR-Ts, such as comparing and selecting the CAR structure, introducing additional genes other than CAR, and selecting the route of administration. Cartexell will continue to grow into a global biotech company in the field of gene and cell therapy.

