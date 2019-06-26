Integral Molecular Presents Data on Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs) Against SLC2A4 (GLUT4), a Critical Target for Diabetes

PHILADELPHIA, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Molecular, the industry leader in discovering antibodies against multipass membrane proteins, recently presented data at the American Diabetes Association's Annual Meeting on its newly discovered, state-specific antibodies targeting SLC2A4 (GLUT4), a complex glucose transporter. These rare antibodies were discovered using Integral Molecular's MPS Antibody Discovery platform.

"The SLC2A4 antibodies generated by our MPS Antibody Discovery platform are unique reagents to study glucose uptake in response to insulin," said Ross Chambers, Vice President of Antibody Discovery. "These results provide additional validation that our platform is optimized to discover high value antibodies for transporters, GPCRs, and other complex membrane proteins."

In a paper published last year (Tucker et al., May 2018, PNAS), Integral Molecular revealed the discovery of the first functional MAbs against SLC2A4, an insulin-responsive 12-TM transporter involved in diabetes. Functional studies in combination with Shotgun Mutagenesis Epitope Mapping showed MAbs LM043 and LM048 to be state-specific, selectively binding only certain active forms of the SLC2A4 transporter.

Integral Molecular's MPS Antibody Discovery platform encompasses a comprehensive technology suite that overcomes the obstacles of working with highly conserved and structurally complex membrane protein targets, such as SLC2A4. This suite includes native antigen presentation on Lipoparticles, immunization of divergent species, and the use of B-cell cloning to recover rare antibodies. Integral Molecular is currently isolating MAbs against dozens of membrane protein targets as part of its licensing and discovery partnerships.

Integral Molecular (www.integralmolecular.com) is the industry leader in membrane protein antibody discovery, with a pipeline of therapeutic antibodies against GPCRs, ion channels, transporters, and immuno-oncology targets. Built on the company's extensive experience optimizing membrane proteins, Integral Molecular's technology suite enables the isolation, characterization, and engineering of MAbs against otherwise intractable targets. The company currently has therapeutic programs focused on cancer, pain, immunity, and metabolic disorders.

