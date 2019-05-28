Integral Molecular Reaches Milestone in Immuno-Oncology Target Discovery Collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo

PHILADELPHIA, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Molecular, the industry leader in discovering antibodies against multipass membrane proteins, today announced that it has successfully reached the first milestone in its collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. to discover new immuno-oncology (I-O) therapeutic targets. Integral Molecular utilized its Membrane Proteome Array (MPA) platform to find novel protein targets that can regulate the human immune system's ability to recognize and destroy cancer cells. Daiichi Sankyo will use the newly identified targets to develop new therapeutics.

"We have enjoyed working with Daiichi Sankyo and we are very pleased to reach our first milestone," said Ben Doranz, President and CEO of Integral Molecular. "The success of our collaboration highlights the powerful target discovery capabilities of our MPA platform."

Integral Molecular has previously identified multiple novel therapeutic targets using its MPA platform. The platform is centered around an array of 5,300 human membrane proteins expressed in live, unfixed cells for binding and functional assays. Integral Molecular currently has target discovery programs in I-O, infectious disease, and neurodegeneration.

