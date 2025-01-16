Integral Molecular Recognized as an Employer of Choice by the City of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Molecular, a leading biotechnology company in Philadelphia, is honored to announce its recognition as an Employer of Choice by the City of Philadelphia's Department of Commerce, Office of Workforce Solutions, in conjunction with the Workforce Professional Alliance. The Employer of Choice initiative recognizes Philadelphia's impact-driven employers who are invested in recruitment, retention, and promotion practices that help close the skills gap. Integral Molecular was selected for this honor in recognition of its commitment to cultivating a skilled and diverse workforce, engagement with the local community, and leadership in the thriving Philadelphia biotech sector.

"We are thrilled and honored to be recognized by the City of Philadelphia as an Employer of Choice. Philadelphia has been our home for over 20 years. As we continue to grow, we are committed to nurturing local talent and building an inclusive, vibrant workplace where innovation thrives."

-Sharon Wills, PhD, Co-founder of Integral Molecular

Integral Molecular's success is driven by a commitment to its people and its workforce development strategies, including:

Employee Development and a People First Culture : Integral Molecular's success is built on a foundation of prioritizing people. Embedded in the company's culture is a supportive work environment where individual and team successes are celebrated.

: Integral Molecular's success is built on a foundation of prioritizing people. Embedded in the company's culture is a supportive work environment where individual and team successes are celebrated. Community Partnerships : Integral Molecular collaborates with local universities, community colleges, and workforce development programs to recruit and nurture local talent. It is proud to partner with organizations including West Philadelphia Skills Initiative, Community College of Philadelphia , and Wistar Institute's Biomedical Technician Training Program.

Integral Molecular is also committed to inspiring future scientists through its outreach initiatives. The company has partnered with programs including FirstHand and eCLOSE STEM education initiatives for Philadelphia public school students.

About Integral Molecular

Integral Molecular (integralmolecular.com) is the industry leader in creating and commercializing transformative technologies that advance the discovery of therapeutics against difficult protein targets. With 20+ years of experience focused on membrane proteins, viruses, and antibodies, Integral Molecular's technologies have been integrated into the drug discovery pipelines of over 600 biotech and pharmaceutical companies to help discover new therapies for cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and viral threats such as SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, Zika, and dengue viruses.

