Integral Molecular Secures Nearly $900K in NIH Funding to Discover Antibodies Against Difficult and Conserved Protein Targets

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Molecular, a leading biotech company specializing in antibody discovery against challenging protein targets, announces that it has been awarded NIH funding totaling $896,000. The NIH has identified 230 GPCRs and ion channels as underexplored targets with potential to impact human health as part of its project, Illuminating the Druggable Genome. Funding awarded by NIH enables Integral Molecular to discover antibodies against many of these targets. To enable better models of human disease, Integral Molecular has also received NIH funding to discover antibodies that target highly conserved proteins across species.

Integral Molecular will employ its MPS antibody discovery platform to discover antibodies for both initiatives. This platform is tailored to deliver molecules against difficult and conserved targets such as GPCRs and ion channels that are valuable drug targets. Integral Molecular's strategy of generating antibodies in chickens is key for producing antibodies against conserved targets, a feat not easily achieved with conventional technologies. What additionally sets MPS apart from other platforms is the use of RNA and virus-like particles (VLPs, or Lipoparticles) for presenting properly folded membrane proteins to generate robust responses.

"With our decades-long experience studying complex proteins and an antibody success rate exceeding 95%, we are confident in delivering the desired molecules," stated Ross Chambers, PhD, Vice President of Antibody Discovery at Integral Molecular. "Our isolation of antibodies reactive with diverse species will help reduce the use of non-human primates in research."

Integral Molecular scientists will present the company's antibody discovery strategies during the upcoming SITC conference. They will also describe the company's pipeline featuring antibodies targeting claudin 6 and GPRC5D for multiple myeloma and other cancers.

About Integral Molecular

Integral Molecular (integralmolecular.com) is the industry leader in developing and applying innovative technologies that advance the discovery of therapeutics against difficult protein targets. With 20 years of experience focused on membrane proteins and antibodies, Integral Molecular's technologies have been integrated into the drug discovery pipelines of over 500 biotech and pharmaceutical companies to help discover new therapies for cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and viral threats such as SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, Zika, and dengue viruses.

