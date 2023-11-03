Integral Molecular Unveils Trispecific Molecules Targeting GPRC5D, BCMA, and CD3 for Multiple Myeloma

News provided by

Integral Molecular

03 Nov, 2023, 12:07 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Molecular, a leading biotech company specializing in antibody discovery against undruggable protein targets will present multispecific molecules targeting GPRC5D, BCMA, and CD3 this week during the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) conference in San Diego.

Recent clinical data demonstrate that combination therapy of T cell engaging molecules individually targeting GPRC5D and BCMA on tumor cells offers unprecedented therapeutic benefits in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients. A trispecific antibody that simultaneously engages these molecules while activating T cells is expected to provide comparable and additional benefits as a monotherapy.

Integral Molecular's oncology drug discovery program has yielded a panel of high affinity bispecific and trispecific molecules targeting GPRC5D, a GPCR target with complex structural biology. The molecules show picomolar cell-killing activity and are highly selective for their targets.

"For decades we have navigated the complexities of molecules like GPRC5D, successfully discovering antibodies against even the most challenging targets," said Joseph Rucker, PhD, VP of R&D at Integral Molecular. "In just a few short months we were able to simultaneously target GPRC5D and BCMA, and we expect to rapidly advance this molecule into preclinical studies."

The company leveraged its MPS antibody discovery platform to discover and engineer antibodies for this program. MPS is unique from other platforms in the use of RNA, DNA, and virus-like particles (VLPs, or Lipoparticles) to present properly folded membrane proteins, and the use of divergent species (chickens) to generate diverse antibody responses.

Dr. Rucker will present the company's bi- and trispecific GPRC5D antibodies in a poster during the SITC 2023 conference. GPRC5D and other antibody assets from Integral Molecular are available for licensing.

About Integral Molecular

Integral Molecular (integralmolecular.com) is the industry leader in developing and applying innovative technologies that advance the discovery of therapeutics against difficult protein targets. With 20 years of experience focused on membrane proteins and antibodies, Integral Molecular's technologies have been integrated into the drug discovery pipelines of over 500 biotech and pharmaceutical companies to help discover new therapies for cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and viral threats such as SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, Zika, and dengue viruses.

Follow Integral Molecular on LinkedIn

Press Contact:
Integral Molecular, Inc.
Soma Banik, PhD, Director of Public Relations
215-966-6061
[email protected]
www.integralmolecular.com

SOURCE Integral Molecular

Also from this source

Integral Molecular Secures Nearly $900K in NIH Funding to Discover Antibodies Against Difficult and Conserved Protein Targets

Integral Molecular Secures Nearly $900K in NIH Funding to Discover Antibodies Against Difficult and Conserved Protein Targets

Integral Molecular, a leading biotech company specializing in antibody discovery against challenging protein targets, announces that it has been...
Integral Molecular Awarded $1 Million by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to Support Biotechnology Pandemic Research Center

Integral Molecular Awarded $1 Million by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to Support Biotechnology Pandemic Research Center

Integral Molecular is proud to announce that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has awarded the company $1M of funding through the Redevelopment...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Clinical Trials & Medical Discoveries

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.