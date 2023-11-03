Integral Molecular Unveils Trispecific Molecules Targeting GPRC5D, BCMA, and CD3 for Multiple Myeloma

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Molecular, a leading biotech company specializing in antibody discovery against undruggable protein targets will present multispecific molecules targeting GPRC5D, BCMA, and CD3 this week during the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) conference in San Diego.

Recent clinical data demonstrate that combination therapy of T cell engaging molecules individually targeting GPRC5D and BCMA on tumor cells offers unprecedented therapeutic benefits in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients. A trispecific antibody that simultaneously engages these molecules while activating T cells is expected to provide comparable and additional benefits as a monotherapy.

Integral Molecular's oncology drug discovery program has yielded a panel of high affinity bispecific and trispecific molecules targeting GPRC5D, a GPCR target with complex structural biology. The molecules show picomolar cell-killing activity and are highly selective for their targets.

"For decades we have navigated the complexities of molecules like GPRC5D, successfully discovering antibodies against even the most challenging targets," said Joseph Rucker, PhD, VP of R&D at Integral Molecular. "In just a few short months we were able to simultaneously target GPRC5D and BCMA, and we expect to rapidly advance this molecule into preclinical studies."

The company leveraged its MPS antibody discovery platform to discover and engineer antibodies for this program. MPS is unique from other platforms in the use of RNA, DNA, and virus-like particles (VLPs, or Lipoparticles) to present properly folded membrane proteins, and the use of divergent species (chickens) to generate diverse antibody responses.

Dr. Rucker will present the company's bi- and trispecific GPRC5D antibodies in a poster during the SITC 2023 conference. GPRC5D and other antibody assets from Integral Molecular are available for licensing.

About Integral Molecular

Integral Molecular (integralmolecular.com) is the industry leader in developing and applying innovative technologies that advance the discovery of therapeutics against difficult protein targets. With 20 years of experience focused on membrane proteins and antibodies, Integral Molecular's technologies have been integrated into the drug discovery pipelines of over 500 biotech and pharmaceutical companies to help discover new therapies for cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and viral threats such as SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, Zika, and dengue viruses.

