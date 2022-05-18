Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Market Size to Grow by USD 492.79 million | 47% of the Market Growth to Originate from APAC| Technavio

May 18, 2022, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The integrally geared centrifugal compressor market size is expected to grow by USD 492.79 mn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will expand at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period. This growth will be driven by factors such as rising demand from the oil and gas industry.
Find additional highlights related to market growth, Get a Sample Report
Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Market: Driver
The rising demand from the oil and gas industry is driving the integrally geared centrifugal compressor market growth. Oil and gas industry companies reduced their operation cost along with rig rates owing to a period of low crude oil prices. Many companies are taking advantage of such low rig rates and reduced oilfield service costs. Moreover, the initiation of stalled projects will fuel the demand for the integrally geared centrifugal compressor in upstream, midstream, and downstream processes. Thus, with an increasing number of active rigs, the demand for compressors will grow. Such an increase in demand will drive the growth of the integrally geared centrifugal compressor market during the forecast period.
To know more about other drivers and their impact on the market, View our Sample Report
Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Market: Challenge
Unpredictability in oil and gas prices is challenging the integrally geared centrifugal compressor market growth. Integrated oil companies with operations in both upstream and downstream sectors could manage some of the financial pressure. However, pure upstream companies were impacted significantly and were forced to shut down. To make drilling and production of crude economically feasible, crude oil prices should be sufficiently high. However, offshore and deep-water explorations are cost-intensive, as they involve many risks. Due to the decline in profit from the upstream sector, most companies failed to invest in further explorations. This has resulted in a decline in demand for integrally geared centrifugal compressors.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000
Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the integrally geared centrifugal compressor market by application (oil and gas, industrial gases, chemical and petrochemical, power generation, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
By application, the oil and gas segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Integrally geared compressors are used for multiple applications such as oil refining, midstream operations, gas processing, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) production in the oil and gas industry. Compressors play a major role in deciding the efficiency and operational cost of these applications.
By geography, APAC will lead the integrally geared centrifugal compressor market during the forecast period. The growth will be driven by factors such as the growth of the oil and gas sectors. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the integrally geared centrifugal compressor market in APAC.
Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. Request a sample report
Related Reports
Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 492.79 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.55
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 47%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Russia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Atlas Copco AB, Cryostar, FS ELLIOTT Co. LLC, Fusheng Co. Ltd., Gardner Denver Inc., General Electric Co., Hanwha Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Howden Group Ltd., IHI Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KNM Group Berhad, Kobe Steel Ltd., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, and Sundyne LLC
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Industrial gases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Industrial gases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Industrial gases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Industrial gases - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Industrial gases - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Chemical and petrochemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Chemical and petrochemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 94: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.14 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 103: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Atlas Copco AB
- Exhibit 105: Atlas Copco AB - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Atlas Copco AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 107: Atlas Copco AB - Key news
- Exhibit 108: Atlas Copco AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: Atlas Copco AB - Segment focus
- 10.4 FS ELLIOTT Co. LLC
- Exhibit 110: FS ELLIOTT Co. LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 111: FS ELLIOTT Co. LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: FS ELLIOTT Co. LLC - Key offerings
- 10.5 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 113: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: General Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 116: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 117: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Howden Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 118: Howden Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Howden Group Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: Howden Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Ingersoll Rand Inc.
- Exhibit 121: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 125: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 128: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 MAN Energy Solutions SE
- Exhibit 130: MAN Energy Solutions SE - Overview
- Exhibit 131: MAN Energy Solutions SE - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: MAN Energy Solutions SE - Key offerings
- 10.10 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 133: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 136: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Siemens Energy AG
- Exhibit 138: Siemens Energy AG - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Siemens Energy AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: Siemens Energy AG - Key news
- Exhibit 141: Siemens Energy AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: Siemens Energy AG - Segment focus
- 10.12 Sundyne LLC
- Exhibit 143: Sundyne LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Sundyne LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: Sundyne LLC - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 146: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 147: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 148: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 149: Research methodology
- Exhibit 150: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 151: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 152: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article