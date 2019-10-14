IntegraMed Fertility and Village Fertility Pharmacy Group Announce the Launch of Enhanced Pharmacy Functionality

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegraMed is taking an exciting next step in the evolution of its fertility workflow management platform. IntegraMed's commitment to using technology improves and optimizes the patient experience, driving efficiency at its network of fertility practices through the use of its FELIX platform.

The innovative new enhanced pharmacy functionality will dramatically improve communication, lower costs, save time and improve the overall patient experience. These features are not available anywhere else in the industry.

Building out this new functionality required the participation of tech-forward pharmacy partners that have the ability to integrate and the shared vision of transforming the patient experience.

"We went through an extensive RFP process and are pleased to announce that we have selected the VFP Pharmacy Group as our initial pharmacy to offer these enhanced features due to their exceptional technical capabilities and commitment to investing in this initiative," said Pam Schumann, President Strategic Initiatives, IntegraMed Fertility.

Rich Burkett, CEO VFP Pharmacy Group, said "With multiple fertility-only pharmacies and a deep understanding of the complicated nature of fertility treatments, VFP is well positioned to bring innovation to patients and providers across the entire US. We are excited about the opportunity to help provide an enhanced customer experience."

The first phase of these enhanced capabilities will be delivered in Q4 2019 while the remaining functionality is expected to be released in Q1 2020.

About IntegraMed Fertility

IntegraMed Fertility has been providing excellence in fertility patient care for over 35 years.

IntegraMed Fertility is a division of IntegraMed America and supports its provider networks with a range of services that include clinical and business technology products & services, marketing and sales, facilities and operations management, finance and accounting, human resources, legal, risk management, quality assurance, and fertility treatment financing programs.

About VFP Pharmacy Group

VFP Pharmacy Group is a network of specialty fertility pharmacies dedicated to providing exceptional service and educational resources to fertility patients and clinics nationwide. VFP is licensed in 50 states and comprised of Village Fertility Pharmacy in Boston, Village Fertility Pharmacy in Chicago, and Integrity Rx in Phoenix. With more than 30 years of experience, VFP's highly skilled pharmacy and nursing staff are renowned for their knowledgeable and compassionate understanding of infertility patients' unique needs and the complicated nature of their treatments. The pharmacy's team of specialists provide a supportive, responsive and confidential environment in which patients and medical professionals can ask questions about fertility medications, injections, and insurance and payment options.

