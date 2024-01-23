IntegraNet Health Unveils the "WholeHealth Solution"

The WholeHealth Solution is the first "One Stop Shop" for all medical, behavioral health, wellness and longevity needs, and provides a bridge between patients and their appointed providers, health plans, employers, lifestyle coaches, and caregivers

HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegraNet Health, a prominent Independent Practice Association (IPA) and Management Service Organization (MSO) with a 27-year population health management history in Texas and the Southeast United States, is proud to announce the development and imminent release of the revolutionary WholeHealth Solution. This innovative consumer-based platform represents a paradigm shift in healthcare delivery by integrating consumers with their chosen providers, employers, health plans, care givers and lifestyle coaches, and by providing the latest science and technology to enhance patient engagement, streamline care coordination, and improve health outcomes.

Key Highlights:

Platform Integration: The cornerstone of this transformation is the integration of the WholeHealth Solution ­– a comprehensive ecosystem that seamlessly connects the consumer with all relevant caregivers, providers, and lifestyle coaches, while providing a user friendly dashboard for reporting health status improvements to employers and health plans in a HIPAA compliant manner.

Holistic Healthcare Journey: WholeHealth Solution brings high-level chronic condition patient education directly to consumers while bridging medical needs with innovative technology and the latest in healing sciences, lifestyle changes, better nutrition, and creative social interactions, focusing on overall well-being.

Personal Portable Medical Records: Patients can securely share and receive medical records and lab and procedure reports, schedule appointments, and manage their health journey—all within a single platform.

Nutrition and Exercise Integration: Offering personalized recipes that are linked to their favorite grocery store and exercises that are relevant to their chronic condition , thus encouraging active engagement through proper nutrition and exercise.

Telehealth Services: Seamless connection with providers for virtual consultations, bringing healthcare services to patients wherever they are and without needlessly subjecting them to infectious diseases and transportation issues.

Wearable Integration and Remote Patient Monitoring: Integration with Apple and Fitbit wearables for real-time health data and cumulative history. Integration with other Vendor Partners like Dispatch Health who remotely monitor and report adverse conditions through the Platform for timely intervention.

AI-Driven Insights: Leveraging artificial intelligence to suggest impactful opportunities for better health outcomes.

WholeHealth Solution ensures that the patient's progress towards a healthy lifestyle is measured and rewarded. Fitness coaches, mental health counselors, condition-based menus, biofeedback and micro-current neurofeedback modalities, and other health-centered tools are available within the platform and patients are rewarded for meeting certain goals.

Competitive Advantages

Consumer-Centric Loyalty: WholeHealth Solution incentivizes consumer engagement and loyalty, and provides ease of access to primary care physicians, specialists, and behavioral health providers, thus enhancing patient satisfaction and loyalty. Improved Health Plan and Employer Relations: Enhanced consumer loyalty leads to a deeper dependence on IntegraNet Health, translating to improved client loyalty for contracted Health Plans and Employers. Profit Sharing and Quality Performance: WholeHealth Solution's positive impact on 5 STAR quality measures in Medicare Advantage Plans results in significant revenue increase and decreased claims expenses. The result is a steady increase in EBITDA rates. Cost Savings and Efficiency: Integration of Physician and Consumer Dashboards, along with AI functionality, leads to lower annual IT expenses, customer service costs, and software licensing expenses. Claims Cost Reduction: Improved health status and outcomes significantly reduce claims costs – with an expected 5%-7% reduction within one year. Telemedicine Efficiency: WholeHealth Solution reduces inappropriate care, triages care appropriately, and significantly reduces healthcare costs – estimated at 30% of total expenses. Revenue Growth through Platform Access: Health Plans and Employers pay a PMPM fee for platform access, with an estimated revenue growth of $120,000 per month for a 10,000-member panel receiving base-level platform service.

Launch and Availability:

WholeHealth Solutions is currently undergoing pilot testing within IntegraNet's patient populations and is projected for general release by Q3, 2024. This marks the first fully integrated consumer-based health platform in the U.S. powered by AI and Blockchain technology, and showcases IntegraNet Health's commitment to transforming healthcare.

IntegraNet Health, formerly IntegraNet Physician Resource, Inc., is a leading Independent Practice Association and Management Service Organization Health with a 27-year profitable history in Texas and the Southeast United States.

IntegraNet Health has been a pioneer in developing value-based health services and has partnered with many nationally recognized Health Plans, including long term contracts with Aetna Health, Anthem Health, Amerigroup, Blue Cross of Texas, Bravo Health, Cigna Health, Community Health Choice, Evercare, Humana, Oscar Health, SelectCare of Texas, Wellcare, Wellpoint, and SCAN Health.

The company is committed to technology driven, patient-centric healthcare that incentivizes direct patient engagement with customized care, while addressing the social, nutritional, and fitness determinants of good health and well-being.

For further information, please visit: www.Integranethealth.com

