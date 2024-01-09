IntegraNet Physician Resource, Inc. Evolves, Announces Rebranding as IntegraNet Health

HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a transformative move reflecting its evolution over 27 years, IntegraNet Physician Resource, Inc. proudly announces its new identity as IntegraNet Health. This name change signifies a strategic shift from a full-service Independent Practice Association (IPA) to a leading Population Health and Managed Services Organization (MSO).

Continued Growth and Strategic Partnerships: Over the years, IntegraNet Health has cultivated long-term partnerships with nationally recognized Health Plans, including Humana, Aetna, Cigna, Wellpoint (formerly Amerigroup), Oscar Health, and SCAN Health. The company's 2023 annual revenue has surpassed $135 million, a testament to its commitment to excellence and the rapidly growing demand for its innovative services.

Commitment to Patient-Centric Healthcare: While the Mission of IntegraNet Health remains steadfast, the Vision has undergone a rapid evolution to embrace direct and incentivized patient engagement. The company is aggressively addressing social, nutritional, and fitness determinants of health that profoundly impact patients' quality of life and health status. IntegraNet Health aims to be recognized as the foremost and most cost-effective healthcare resource for its patient population.

Larry Wedekind, Chief Executive Officer at IntegraNet Health, expressed, "This transition marks a significant milestone in our journey. We remain committed to process improvement and clinical outcome enhancement, but now with an intensified focus on patient engagement and the broader determinants of health."

With its transformation into IntegraNet Health, the organization not only embraces a new name but heralds a profound commitment to patient-centric excellence, embodying a vision where healthcare transcends boundaries to nurture the holistic well-being of every individual.

"Our rebranding is more than a name change," Wedekind added. "It's a declaration of our dedication to empowering patients and creating a healthier community."

About IntegraNet Health: IntegraNet Health, formerly IntegraNet Physician Resource, Inc., is a leading Population Health and Managed Services Organization with a rich history of 27 years.

Partnering with nationally recognized Health Plans, IntegraNet Health has achieved an annual revenue surpassing $135 million in 2023.

The company is committed to patient-centric healthcare, emphasizing direct patient engagement and addressing the social, nutritional, and fitness determinants of health.

For further information, please visit: www.Integranethealth.com

SOURCE IntegraNet Health