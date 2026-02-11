Integrate Raises $17M to Commercialize the World's First Ultra-Secure Project Management Platform for Classified Programs

Google Analytics founder and FPV Ventures co-founder and managing partner, Wesley Chan, joins Integrate's Board of Directors

Integrate's platform has quickly become a requirement for government launch programs with the U.S. Space Force

SEATTLE, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrate , the developer of the world's first ultra-secure project management platform for dynamic multi-entity execution, today announced a $17 million Series A raise led by FPV Ventures with participation from Fuse VC and Rsquared VC . Returning investors include New Vista , Hyperplane , and Riot Ventures . Building on the success of its customer agreement with the U.S. Space Force, Integrate plans to leverage the funding to accelerate the launch of new product capabilities to government customers and scale its go-to-market strategy to meet the needs of the defense tech sector.

With the nation's defense budget expected to exceed $1 trillion in the near term, the U.S. government is investing in efforts to protect domestic innovation, bolster its competitive advantage, and maintain national security. From the first government-funded infrastructure project to today, project management has remained a major vulnerability for teams and a constant bottleneck to efficient execution. To pave new collaboration pathways for government projects, Integrate aims to unlock secure, shared multi-entity coordination, eliminating errors, delays, and losses incurred by fragmented workflows.

The first and only collaborative project management platform deployed to the classified environment Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System (JWICS) , Integrate enables real-time collaboration on billion-dollar, top-secret projects involving hundreds of companies and stakeholders, operating across multiple clearance levels. Developed by a U.S. Air Force veteran with tenures at three aerospace unicorns, Integrate's AI-native platform provides an ultra-secure environment for internal and external partners to eliminate siloed workflows and accelerate the development and implementation of the world's most complex, mission-critical technologies.

Joining Integrate's Board of Directors is FPV Ventures co-founder and managing partner Wesley Chan. An early investor in today's software giants, including Canva, Robinhood, and Plaid, Chan's foresight has built a robust company portfolio that includes five decacorns and more than 20 unicorns.

"It's clear that the market has an appetite for technologies that are additive to the massive global defense tech sector," said Wesley Chan. "Integrate's AI-native platform has the potential to upend the market and accelerate the speed of innovation as we know it. Within one day of meeting John and the team, we were sold on their technology, market application, and results with customers."

Integrate's technology has rapidly become a requirement for launch programs by the U.S. Space Force. As part of its $25 million contract with the U.S. Space Force, Integrate has already added dozens of partners in aerospace and defense. With the new round of funding, Integrate plans to bring its technology into the maritime, aviation, and automotive sectors.

"For too long, governments have wasted billions on bespoke, custom products that ultimately fall short in advertised capabilities, security, and availability. The tides are turning on widespread government inefficiency, and commercial 'off-the-shelf' products are becoming the new norm," said John Conafay, CEO and co-founder of Integrate. "There is no other project management software on the market today close to offering the same level of security, accessibility, and collaborative experience that Integrate does."

About Integrate

Integrate is the world's first ultra-secure platform for dynamic, multi-entity collaboration, and the project management partner of choice for complex and classified projects in government and defense tech. Integrate's technology drives innovation and streamlines orchestration where it matters most – building and operating critical land, maritime, air, space, and cyber capabilities. Backed by world-class investors like FPV Ventures, Integrate is already working with dozens of partners and customers, including the U.S. Space Force. Learn more at www.integrate.co

