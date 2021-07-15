Integrated Advertising Market to reach USD 112.72 billion by 2025 | SpendEdge
Jul 15, 2021, 13:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
SpendEdge has been monitoring the Integrated Advertising Market and predicts that the prices will increase by 3%-5% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major market threats?
Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to low pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants.
- Who are the key vendors in the Integrated Advertising Market?
Dentsu Inc., VMLY&R, Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc., BBDO Worldwide, Omnicom Group Inc., The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Havas Group, WPP Plc, Publicis Groupe SA, and Goodby Silverstein & Partners, are some of the major market participants.
- What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
Performance-based pricing, hourly-based pricing, and project-based pricing models are the widely adopted pricing models in the Integrated Advertising Market.
- What will be incremental spending in Integrated Advertising?
The procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 112.72 billion, during 2021-2025.
- What is the CAGR for the Integrated Advertising market?
Integrated Advertising will grow at a CAGR of about 4.00% during 2021-2025.
SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Insights Provided in the Integrated Advertising Research Report:
- What are the changes expected in the price forecast report?
- Is my Integrated Advertising TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
- How is the price forecast expected to change?
- What is driving the current and future price changes?
- Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?
