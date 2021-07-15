Integrated Advertising Market to reach USD 112.72 billion by 2025 | SpendEdge

SpendEdge has been monitoring the Integrated Advertising Market and predicts that the prices will increase by 3%-5% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions: 

  • What are the major market threats?
    Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to low pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants.
  • Who are the key vendors in the Integrated Advertising Market?
    Dentsu Inc., VMLY&R, Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc., BBDO Worldwide, Omnicom Group Inc., The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Havas Group, WPP Plc, Publicis Groupe SA, and Goodby Silverstein & Partners, are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
    Performance-based pricing, hourly-based pricing, and project-based pricing models are the widely adopted pricing models in the Integrated Advertising Market.
  • What will be incremental spending in Integrated Advertising?
    The procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 112.72 billion, during 2021-2025.
  • What is the CAGR for the Integrated Advertising market?
    Integrated Advertising will grow at a CAGR of about 4.00% during 2021-2025.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. 

Key Insights Provided in the Integrated Advertising Research Report:

  •  What are the changes expected in the price forecast report?
  • Is my Integrated Advertising TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
  • How is the price forecast expected to change?
  • What is driving the current and future price changes?
  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

