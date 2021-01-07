Integrated Advisors Network Enhances Platform for Breakaways with Acquisition

PALOS VERDES, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Advisors Network, a SEC-registered investment advisor, announced today that they have bolstered their already robust capabilities by acquiring ReDefine Independent Advisors, an RIA consulting firm specializing in transitioning breakaway wirehouse advisors. The acquisition will empower Integrated to attract a much wider array of financial advisors to their burgeoning Advisor Solutions Platform.

"Our mission is to shape the future of financial services by creating independent ownership opportunities for every financial professional through innovative strategies and unparalleled service. This acquisition represents the next step in our evolution," said Integrated's co-founder and CEO Jeff Groves.

Integrated's platform currently serves over 50 financial advisors representing over 30 practices in 13 states and has benefited greatly from the trend of advisor flight to the RIA space. Financial Times has profiled Integrated Advisors Network as one of their FT 300: Top Registered Investment Advisers in 2019 and again in 2020.

"We seek to provide network advisors 'everything but the client' and most importantly, we do not control 'advisor think'. The advisor owns their practice, attracts their own clients, and delivers advice on their own terms. We handle compliance, end-to-end technology, back office operations, and custodian access. That type of synergistic partnership resonates with advisors," said Integrated's COO Michael A. Young.

As part of the deal, Jason Inglis, a twenty-year industry veteran and the former CEO of ReDefine, joins the firm's management team to serve as Integrated's President. "What Integrated has been able to accomplish in five short years - going from zero to $2 billion in platform AUM - is a testament to their business model as well as their people. Their real success lies in the quality relationships that they have been able to foster with network advisors, strategic partners, custodians, and the industry as a whole. They have a great team, and I am delighted to be part of it," said Mr. Inglis.

"Jason believes, as we do, that the advisor owned RIA model is the future of financial advice delivery. He brings a wealth of experience and a ton of energy to Integrated and we feel extremely fortunate to have him as a partner," said Integrated's co-founder and Chief Relationship Officer Linda Pix.

Mr. Inglis is charged with developing and implementing Integrated's strategic growth plans with an emphasis on leading new client acquisition efforts and the overall evolution of the firm's brand. He will head the firm's sales and marketing, and counsel financial advisors on Integrated's Advisor Solutions Platform, practice transition, business structuring, brand development, practice management, and numerous operational, regulatory, and protocol matters. "At Integrated, we believe that being an owner does not have to mean being on your own. Our platform is a perfect fit for financial advisors that want to own their practice and don't want to build out an infrastructure," added Mr. Inglis.

