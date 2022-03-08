Integrated Advisors Network Strives to #BreakTheBias

PALOS VERDES, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Advisors Network announced today its solidarity with the International Women's Day theme of #BreakTheBias. International Women's Day asks us all to imagine a gender equal world; one free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination and that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. Collectively, we can all #BreakTheBias.

Linda Pix, Co-founder & Chief Relationship Officer of Integrated.

Integrated is unique in the financial services industry because women play a significant role in every part of the firm. "At Integrated Advisors Network, we did not set out to #BreakTheBias, but as a woman, I wanted to create an environment where advisors feel valued and appreciated, regardless of gender. We cannot claim to have broken the bias; however, we can proudly say that we are actively trying to be part of the solution," said Linda Pix, Co-founder & Chief Relationship Officer of Integrated.

Within Integrated, women are instrumental in ownership and leadership roles with Linda Pix serving as Co-founder & Chief Relationship Officer and Danielle Tyler as Chief Compliance Officer. At the Director and Employee level, the women outnumber the men inside Integrated, with Gilinda Mioduszewski, Nicole Garza, and Stephanie Clouatre playing instrumental parts in the success of the rapidly growing Registered Investment Advisor. In fact, of the 37 advisor practices that are supported by Integrated, roughly one-third have women in leadership roles.

"The best work environment is one where everyone is treated with dignity and respect, regardless of background or connections. Integrated provides a platform where everyone shares the common goal of providing superior client service. That is my goal for my clients too," said Terri Campbell, CFA, Founder & Managing Principal of Archer Bay Capital, an Integrated supported practice.

"I was fortunate to have numerous females as my mentors in the beginning of my career with Citi Private Bank. Their guidance has led me to a robust and rewarding career. Women are very skilled at recognizing talents and encouraging the growth of individuals," said Brenda Cox, Founder of Nspire Wealth, an Integrated supported practice.

"I'd say the entire team at Integrated is different than what I have experienced elsewhere and in a good way. I remember going to an event with another firm and it was assumed that I was the wife of another advisor - rather than an advisor. The respect, consideration, and professionalism – regardless of sex - at Integrated is why I chose to work with them," said Janet Galloway, Owner of B&B Strategic Management, an Integrated supported practice.

Integrated finished 2021 with over $3.4 billion in AUM, nearly doubling the AUM spread among their 37 advisor offices in 16 states. Integrated began the year with an already impressive track record for growth, ranking #4 in Smart Asset's list of the Top 50 Fastest-Growing Financial Advisor Firms after a stellar 2020.

There is still a lot of work to be done to #BreakTheBias. Sue Katz, Financial Advisor & Partner of Candid Financial LLC, an Integrated supported practice said, "We are 100% women owned. Women are still very underrepresented in the industry. I was in an MBA program with a finance focus 35 years ago and was often the only woman in the class. My daughter is currently in an MBA program and in her advanced finance courses she is often the only woman in the class, still." With Integrated, "we have always felt respected, heard and treated 100% equally. That is all we were asking for and wanted."

Integrated is an SEC-registered investment adviser that strives to shape the future of financial services by empowering network advisors, team members, and alliance partners to create independent ownership opportunities for every financial professional through innovative strategies and unparalleled services.

