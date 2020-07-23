Integrated Behavioral Health (IBH) Expands Leadership with Dr. Ilya Gluhovsky as Chief Technology Officer: World Class Data Scientist, AI and Computer Systems Engineer

"We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Gluhovsky to our senior leadership team and are excited about the transformations he will help lead at IBH," said Dan Clark, CEO of IBH. "Dr. Gluhovsky has an exceptional track record in the industry of leading business initiatives to improve patient engagement and care by leveraging AI and data science. This expertise is paramount to our industry's future success and to IBH as we continue to evolve our organization and advance more remote-based delivery mechanisms and technologies that will improve patient access, experience and the quality and cost of care across the US."

Dr. Gluhovsky brings an advanced understanding of the use of data science, technology, and AI in the complex ecosystem of healthcare. These skills, complemented by his advanced engineering prowess, are critical to the company deploying advancements using natural language processing and AI to enhance and further personalize patient care. Dr. Gluhovsky will also play an essential role in overseeing the technology developments through IBH's Dysruption Lab, which is dedicated to exploring and testing emerging technologies.

Prior to his role at LeanTaaS, Dr. Gluhovsky founded two HCIT companies focused on leveraging AI and data science to improve patient engagement and care, served as the Head of Platform and Data Engineering for Rally Health, Chief Scientist for Ancestry.com and the CTO for Digg and Sun Microsystems as well as Principal Engineer for Yahoo.

In addition to personally holding over 21 patents and having almost 20 publications in peer reviewed journals, Dr. Gluhovsky has received a number of industry awards and recognitions and has a Ph.D. in Statistics from Stanford University and Honors Degrees with Distinction in Mathematics from Purdue University.

About IBH

IBH is a pioneer in managed behavioral health, integrated employee assistance programs and services. It is one of the US's leading population health management companies, delivering world class EAP, Managed Behavioral Health, Wellness, Data Analytics and Opioid Assessment and Treatment Solutions across the United States. IBH has successfully managed treatment and benefits for self–insured employers, medical and disability carriers, and health plans for over 30 years. The company currently serves over 10 million members, representing 150,000 individual clients across the United States. With a focus on positive outcomes through clinically validated methods and tools, IBH reduces claims and costs for organizations while improving the lives of its people. IBH is a Shortlister Vendor of Choice for EAP, Behavioral Health and Digital Content Providers. Visit www.ibhsolutions.com for additional information.

SOURCE IBH Population Health Solutions