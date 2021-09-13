Integrated Biometrics Announces Advancements in Contactless Fingerprint Intellectual Property

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Biometrics (IB), the world leader in mobile FBI-certified biometric fingerprint scanners, today announced its strategic partner, Sciometrics LLC, has applied to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and The European Patent Office for new Intellectual Property (IP) that will improve the quality of touchless fingerprinting through mobile devices and expand application of the technology.

Sciometrics already holds a seminal patent for empowering off-the-shelf smartphones to capture high-quality fingerprints. The new IP will be integrated into the Slapshot™ Touchless SDK product which is offered by IB and based on Sciometrics' research and development.

One of the pending patents covers several methods for improvement for touchless fingerprints: (1.) minimizing image resolution error to less than two percent (matching the FBI's PIV requirement), (2.) a "smart" focusing method that ensures the best possible image for each finger, and (3.) image rendering that captures "Level Three" features (pores and ridge shapes). The implementation of these methods results in touchless fingerprints that strongly resemble contact prints.

An additional pending patent covers the concept of "archived identity" where a fingerprint can be used to memorialize transactions such as credit card applications and SIM card purchases.

"Our partnership with Sciometrics expands IB's reach as the global leader in mobile fingerprint-scanning devices through the evolving arena of high-resolution, high-quality contactless identity," said Shawn O'Rourke, CEO of Integrated Biometrics. "IB and Sciometrics will jointly help our customers to define the standards for contactless platforms offering interoperability with legacy databases created with traditional scanners."

"We have taken a huge step in bridging the gap between contact and touchless fingerprints," said Mark Walch, CEO of Sciometrics. "The advanced technology contained in the new patent filings will both improve the quality of touchless fingerprinting and open new opportunities for using fingerprints to bundle identity with transactions. Touchless fingerprinting is already a game changer, and the new IP creates a completely new game."

Since 2016, Sciometrics has been working with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to advance and standardize the algorithms underlying touchless fingerprinting. The new IP will make a direct contribution to this effort by improving the quality of touchless fingerprints, making them structurally closer to legacy fingerprint collections that were principally produced by ink on paper or contact scanners.

About Sciometrics

Sciometrics solves hard problems related to pattern matching and video analytics by extracting identifiable signals from extremely noisy environments. The company's underlying approaches have been applied to numerous successful programs involving detecting the presence of persons, objects, and actions of interest in video, images, and documents against very cluttered backgrounds. Sciometrics uses a combination of deep learning and statistical techniques to provide solutions to its defense and intelligence community customers. Sciometrics is pioneering patented methods to empower smartphones to capture fingerprints that can automatically be matched against legacy databases—with the potential to give a biometric sensor to everybody with a phone. For more information, visit www.sciometrics.com.

About Integrated Biometrics

Integrated Biometrics (IB) designs and manufactures advanced, high-resolution touchless identification SDK software and FBI-certified fingerprint sensors for law enforcement, military operations, homeland security, national identity, election validation, social services, and a range of commercial applications. The company's patented light-emitting sensor (LES) technology enables lightweight scanners that outperform traditional prism-based devices in size, power consumption, portability, and reliability. Organizations around the world rely on IB products to enroll and verify identity quickly and accurately, even in remote locations under extreme conditions. Commercial enterprises and financial services organizations depend on IB technology to build highly secure applications to establish and enforce customer identity in accordance with national and international standards. For more information, visit www.IntegratedBiometrics.com or call (888) 840-8034.

