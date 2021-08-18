Integrated Biometrics Appears on the Inc. 5000 for Sixth Consecutive Year

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Biometrics (IB), the world leader in mobile FBI-certified biometric fingerprint scanners, today announced that it is once again on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, marking the sixth consecutive year the company has received the honor. With a 20 percent CAGR and approaching $50 million in annual revenue, IB produces the pioneering biometric LES (light-emitting sensor) technology deployed in mission-critical fingerprint enrollment, verification, and identification projects around the world.

Most recently, IB announced a strategic development alliance with Sciometrics, LLC to provide advanced touchless technology that enables developers to turn smartphones into high-resolution fingerprint biometric devices. IB works with the U.S. Department of Justice and Department of Defense and does business in more than 90 countries.

Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"As a leader in the FBI-certified biometric scanner space, Integrated Biometrics is proud of the game-changing technology we provide, and we're honored to once again be included on the Inc. 5000 listing of fastest-growing companies," said IB CEO Shawn O'Rourke. "This makes IB one of only a handful of businesses that have been named to the Inc. 5000 for six years straight, and it serves as a strong motivator to keep up the hard work and continue our progression."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000 listed, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

About Integrated Biometrics

Integrated Biometrics' fingerprint sensors are mobile, easy to use, and affordable. The company designs and manufactures the world's smallest, lightest, and most durable FBI-certified fingerprint sensors for law enforcement, military operations, homeland security, national identity, election validation, social services, and a wide range of commercial applications. The company's patented light-emitting sensor (LES) film yields products superior to traditional prism-based devices in size, power consumption, portability, and reliability. For more about Integrated Biometrics, visit www.IntegratedBiometrics.com or call (888) 840-8034.

Media Contact:

Kira Perdue

Carabiner Communications

404.556.0062

[email protected]

SOURCE Integrated Biometrics

Related Links

http://www.integratedbiometrics.com

