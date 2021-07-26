Integrated Biometrics Names Shawn O'Rourke Chief Executive Officer

SPARTANBURG, S.C., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Biometrics (IB), the world leader in mobile FBI-certified biometric fingerprint scanners, today announced industry veteran Shawn O'Rourke has been named chief executive officer following the retirement of former CEO Steve Thies.

O'Rourke is a world-leading technologist in thin film transistor (TFT) technology and has extensive experience in business development, technology deployment, commercialization, intellectual property, and product management/positioning. He most recently was chief technology officer and vice president of Business Development at dpiX, a global leader in sensor technologies for digital X-ray applications. O'Rourke, who holds more than 20 patents in semiconductor technology solutions, earned an MBA in Technology Management from Arizona State University and a Master of Science in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Washington.

"On behalf of the board and everyone at IB, we're thrilled that Shawn is taking the reins as CEO," said Thies, who will continue to hold a seat on the company's board of directors. "As a hands-on leader with an excellent track record in the successful development and commercialization of new technologies, he'll lead IB into a new era with strengthened partnerships, strategic alliances, and an expanded international presence."

IB was founded in 2002 and produces the pioneering biometric LES (light-emitting sensor) technology that meets the stringent image certification requirements of the FBI in a "thin" form factor (less than 1mm thick). With a 20 percent year-over-year CAGR trajectory and approaching $50 million in annual revenue for 2021, IB works with the U.S. Department of Justice and Department of Defense, and does business in more than 90 countries. The company holds more than 200 patents globally and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing companies for five consecutive years.

O'Rourke and members of the IB executive team plan to execute a "world tour" over the next year, as health security allows, to meet with partners, customers, and end users to further relationships and develop additional technologies needed to deliver global change.

"No company is better positioned to capture the global market in biometric identification and make a real difference," said O'Rourke. "Through our network of partners, Integrated Biometrics is honored to be part of a global service ecosystem providing world-class products that have a positive impact around the planet."

About Integrated Biometrics

Integrated Biometrics' fingerprint sensors are mobile, easy to use, and affordable. The company designs and manufactures the world's smallest, lightest, and most durable FBI-certified fingerprint sensors for law enforcement, military operations, homeland security, national identity, election validation, social services, and a wide range of commercial applications. The company's patented light-emitting sensor (LES) film yields products superior to traditional prism-based devices in size, power consumption, portability, and reliability. For more about Integrated Biometrics, visit www.IntegratedBiometrics.com or call (888) 840-8034.

