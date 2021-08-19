Integrated Building Management Systems Market growth analysis in IT Consulting & Other Services Industry | Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Azbil Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and United Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the advent of IoT will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Integrated Building Management Systems Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Commercial



Residential



Government

Component

HardwareSoftware



Services

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the integrated building management systems market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Azbil Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and United Technologies Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Integrated Building Management Systems Market size

Integrated Building Management Systems Market trends

Integrated Building Management Systems Market industry analysis

The greater ease in monitoring and controlling building operations is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, vulnerability issues and cybersecurity threats in IBMS may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the integrated building management systems market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist integrated building management systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the integrated building management systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the integrated building management systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of integrated building management systems market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Azbil Corp.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc

Johnson Controls International Plc

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

United Technologies Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

