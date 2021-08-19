Integrated Building Management Systems Market growth analysis in IT Consulting & Other Services Industry | Technavio
Set to grow by USD 10.7 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the integrated building management systems market to register a CAGR of over 12%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Azbil Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and United Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the advent of IoT will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Integrated Building Management Systems Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Commercial
- Residential
- Government
- Component
- HardwareSoftware
- Services
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the integrated building management systems market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Azbil Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and United Technologies Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Integrated Building Management Systems Market size
- Integrated Building Management Systems Market trends
- Integrated Building Management Systems Market industry analysis
The greater ease in monitoring and controlling building operations is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, vulnerability issues and cybersecurity threats in IBMS may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the integrated building management systems market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist integrated building management systems market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the integrated building management systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the integrated building management systems market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of integrated building management systems market vendors
