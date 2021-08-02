Integrated Building Management Systems Market to grow by USD 10.7 billion | Technavio

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

The report on the integrated building management systems market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies the advent of the IoT as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The integrated building management systems market analysis includes the end-user, component, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the greater ease in monitoring and controlling building operations as one of the prime reasons driving the integrated building management systems market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The integrated building management systems market covers the following areas:

Integrated Building Management Systems Market Sizing

Integrated Building Management Systems Market Forecast

Integrated Building Management Systems Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Azbil Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc

Johnson Controls International Plc

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

and United Technologies Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

