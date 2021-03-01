Integrated Care Physicians Appoint Veteran HCA Healthcare Executive Heather Rohan as Executive Chairman

"I am delighted to begin this next chapter after a great career with HCA Healthcare and to partner with the BelHealth and ICP team as Executive Chairman." -Heather Rohan Tweet this

Dr. Terry Meadows, Chief Executive Officer of ICP said, "We are thrilled to welcome Heather to the ICP team. Heather and I have known each other since 2005 when she was the CEO of Aventura Hospital. We look forward to utilizing Heather's incredible industry experience and successes to help ICP accelerate its growth."

Scott Lee, Senior Managing Director of BelHealth Investment Partners said, "We are excited to have Heather join our team and help guide our strategy at ICP. Heather has a particular appreciation for the challenges an emergency department, which is the front door of the hospital, can create with the wrong partner. We will continue to build upon the ICP foundation that Dr. Meadows and his team have formed."

Heather Rohan, Executive Chairman of ICP added, "I am delighted to begin this next chapter after a great career with HCA Healthcare and to partner with the BelHealth and ICP team as Executive Chairman. I have great respect for Dr. Meadows and the team he's assembled, who have collectively partnered with healthcare systems to manage hundreds of Emergency Room Physician contracts. ICP is poised to achieve exponential organic growth in the years ahead."

About Integrated Care Physicians

Established in conjunction with BelHealth in August 2017, Integrated Care Physicians is a provider of Emergency Medicine and Acute Care provider management formed with the intent to provide clients with personal and customized service that is an important differentiator in today's marketplace. ICP provides expertise in operations and clinical integration for Emergency Medicine, Hospitalist and Critical Care. ICP's service offering provides customized solutions tailored to the needs of each facility, including recruitment, credentialing and process flow redesign. The executive leadership team at Integrated Care Physicians set out to change the dynamic between hospitals and the groups with whom they choose to partner through complete transparency and the ability to quickly react and adapt to our client's needs and culture.

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth has a unique combination of investing, executive management and entrepreneurial experience. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes would benefit from its extensive operating and private equity investment expertise. The firm typically invests $20$50 million per platform company across three core healthcare segments: Services, Products and Distribution. BelHealth is currently investing from Fund II, a $350 million fund.

Integrated Care Physicians: https://integratedcarephysicians.com/

BelHealth Investment Partners: www.belhealth.com

