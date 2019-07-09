Integrated CBD Adds Jason H. Karp and Nat Turner as Advisory Board Members

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated CBD , an institutional scale and quality supply chain for hemp-derived CBD, today announced the addition of Jason H. Karp and Nat Turner to its advisory board.

Integrated CBD is a vertically integrated, food-grade manufacturer of industrial hemp-derived CBD products. Launched in January, the company is the largest hemp operation in the state of Arizona and made history earlier last month for sowing the state's first hemp seeds.

As one of Integrated CBD's board advisors, Jason H. Karp is currently CEO and Co-founder of HumanCo, a mission-driven private holding company focused on investing in healthier living. He is also the Chairman and Co-founder of Hu Kitchen and Hu Products, one of the fastest-growing U.S. healthy-lifestyle food companies with a strict focus on transparent, simple ingredients. Previously, he was CEO and Founder of Tourbillon Capital Partners, an investment fund that managed over $4 billion in capital.

Nat Turner is currently CEO and Co-founder of Flatiron Health, a healthcare technology and services company focused on accelerating cancer research and improving patient care, acquired by Roche last year for $2.1 billion. Prior to that, he was CEO and Co-founder of Invite Media, an advertising technology company acquired by Google three years after the company's launch. An active angel investor, Nat has invested in over 75 startups including Clover Health, Color Genomics, Gravie, Imagen, Klara, Notable Labs, Plaid, Oscar Insurance, Relay Therapeutics and Zipline.

"Healthier living entails a purposeful lifestyle amidst a sea of confusing options across food, fitness and overall wellness," said Jason H. Karp. "Products that offer radical transparency in their sourcing help restore needed credibility by increasing quality and accountability to the consumer. ICBD is quickly becoming the leading supplier in the CBD industry which desperately needs a trusted, verified source of the highest quality. I'm delighted to join as an advisor."

"The business of modern wellness is experiencing tremendous growth and CBD could potentially be the most used wellness product this year," said Nat Turner. "It is still an emerging functional ingredient though that, up until now, has lacked a developed supply chain. Integrated CBD is pioneering a vertically-integrated model to become a trusted leading supplier of non-GMO, organic, food-grade hemp-derived CBD products. I look forward to joining ICBD as an advisor and helping guide the company's important work."

"Integrated CBD is the preeminent producer of organically grown and sustainably produced CBD. We are creating an institutional quality and scale supply chain for industrial hemp, CBD oil and isolate. The CBD industry is currently fragmented with smaller companies that lack the capability, reliability and, most importantly, scale that large multi-national companies require to launch CBD products," said Patrick Horsman, President & CEO of Integrated CBD. "We are excited to welcome Jason and Nat to our advisory board. Their multi-disciplined backgrounds in investment management, healthcare and technology are invaluable and will help set us apart from others as Integrated CBD builds a vertically integrated supply chain focused on organic products."

About Integrated CBD

Integrated CBD is a vertically-integrated, institutional quality and scale supplier of organically grown hemp-derived CBD oil and isolate. The company is designing greenhouse infrastructure to produce seed genetics, growing industrial hemp on one of the country's largest certified organic farms, and building one of the largest GMP-certified, Food-Grade extraction and isolation facilities in the world. Based in Scottsdale, the company is the largest hemp operation in the state of Arizona. For more information, visit Integrated CBD .

SOURCE Integrated CBD