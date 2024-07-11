Integrated Computer Solutions, Inc. (ICS) and Innovative Management & Technology Services, LLC (IMTS) Join Forces to Win Major FBI IT Services Contract

LORTON, Va., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Management & Technology Services, LLC (IMTS), a premier provider innovative solutions as technical advisors to the National Security and Law Enforcement community and Integrated Computer Solutions, Inc. (ICS), a leading provider of enterprise IT solutions, today announced they have been awarded a prime contract by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for the Information Technology Supplies and Support Services 2nd Generation (ITSSS-2) program. This 8-year Blanket Purchase Agreement has a ceiling value of $5 billion.

Under this contract, the IMTS-ICS team will provide a wide array of IT services to the FBI and other Department of Justice (DOJ) agencies, including cybersecurity, software development, systems integration and administration, IT infrastructure support, data management, and emerging technologies. Work will be performed at FBI locations including Quantico, VA, Washington DC, Huntsville, AL, Clarksburg, WV and Pocatello, ID.

"IMTS is excited to continue our support to the FBI as part of the ITSSS-2 program," said Rodney Decarteret, President of IMTS. "Through our strategic partnership with ICS, we will provide the FBI with cutting-edge capabilities to bolster their increasingly complex IT operations and evolving mission needs."

"We are honored that the FBI has entrusted ICS and IMTS to support their critical information technology requirements under this flagship ITSSS-2 contract," said Steve Goldsby, CEO of ICS. "Alongside our exceptional teammate IMTS, we look forward to leveraging our decades of experience delivering innovative solutions to the FBI and the broader Intelligence Community."

The ITSSS-2 award builds upon ICS and IMTS' proud history supporting the FBI, DOJ and Military in delivering enterprise IT solutions and reinforces their position as industry leaders in the federal IT space. The contract will enable the FBI to streamline procurement of essential IT services and ensure access to the latest technologies to support the Bureau's mission to protect and defend the United States.

About Innovative Management & Technology Services (IMTS): IMTS is service-disabled veteran-owned small business providing technical support services to the FBI, DOJ, CISA and DoD organizations. IMTS core capabilities include Enterprise Technology Solutions, Cyber Defense Solutions and Innovative Management Solutions. Based in Lorton, VA, IMTS has been a trusted partner to the FBI for nearly three decades. Learn more at www.imts.us.

About Integrated Computer Solutions, Inc.: ICS provides a full spectrum of enterprise IT solutions to federal, state and local government agencies. Core competencies include cybersecurity, software and systems development, network engineering, and IT infrastructure support. Headquartered in Montgomery, AL with offices nationwide, ICS has supported global, no-fail missions for the DoD for over 25 years. Learn more at www.ICSInc.com.

SOURCE ICS Inc