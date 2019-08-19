Integrated Dermatology Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Boca Raton, Florida-based Integrated Dermatology's Derm Holdings is No. 2,779 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are thrilled to be among the prestigious companies included in this year's Inc. 5000 list," said Jeff Queen, co-CEO of Integrated Dermatology. "This wouldn't be possible without our talented and hard-working team, as well as our dedicated physician partners."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. Editor In Chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About Integrated Dermatology

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, and led by co-CEOs Andrew Queen and Jeff Queen, Integrated Dermatology is the largest independent dermatology practice in the United States. The company acquires and partners with dermatology practices across the United States and has opportunities for dermatologists in all stages of their careers. Integrated Dermatology empowers selling dermatologists to unlock their practices' value. If they do not retire after selling their practice, dermatologists can grow their practice alongside Integrated Dermatology, while building wealth and enjoying autonomy over the practice of medicine. Additionally, dermatologists can join Integrated Dermatology as an associate or a partner, focusing on high-quality patient care while Integrated Dermatology implements best practices in the areas of compliance, financial services, human resources, payers and more. Currently, Integrated Dermatology provides care in 30 states.

CONTACT:

Jeff Queen

Integrated Dermatology

(561) 609-0800

Jeff@mydermgroup.com

SOURCE Integrated Dermatology

Related Links

https://mydermgroup.com

