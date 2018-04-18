Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership

With over 5,000 installations, Mekorma's unique integration enables businesses to seamlessly manage and launch MICR and ACH payments directly from within their Microsoft Dynamics GP application. The addition of ACOM's ePayables cloud-based platform expands Mekorma's electronic processing functionality, adding more options, greater control and visibility for all of their clients' digital payments. Clients will benefit from the simplicity and security of their existing Mekorma payment solution, designed to now support all payment methods ranging from MICR processing, virtual cards, discounted EFT and ACH to global payment networks.

"Our collaboration with Mekorma leverages the expertise of the leading payments innovator for Microsoft Dynamics GP with our ePayables platform; adding more ways to process and manage the full range of disbursement options available to GP users," said Patrick McMahon, ACOM Solutions CEO and President. "Today's businesses are looking for more efficient technology for their payables processing, and this important Mekorma integration will add real-time control for Mekorma users to manage, modify and launch invoice payment transactions from Dynamics GP while moving the vast majority of their payment to a more secure electronic modality," McMahon added.

"Mekorma is excited to offer added value to our clients through this strategic partnership agreement with ACOM," commented Craig Klapman, President Mekorma Enterprises. "Our clients will now have more options in their electronic payment processing seamlessly presented directly from their Mekorma solution. The security and efficiencies of electronic payments is well accepted among our customers, and our inclusion of ACOM will help us to streamline their transition to electronic payments, to strengthen their supplier relationships, capture greater discounts and better manage their working capital," Klapman added.

About ACOM Solutions

For 34 years and over 4,000 clients globally, ACOM connects people, processes and information with solutions that transform their paper-intensive financial processes to "paperless" with integrated Accounts Payable and Payment Automation.

ACOM's ePayables platform manages the multiple ways of paying vendors—via checks, cards, ACH, wire transfers and more—through its Intelligent Payment Hub. This eliminates an organization's entire cost and headache of paying supplier invoices via one simple and automated solution. Complete with managing the transition of vendors to ePayments, the service immediately takes the burden of paying an organization's B2B vendors, making the process 100% paperless for that organization from the first day of implementation.

About Mekorma Enterprises Colorado, Inc.

Since 1990 Mekorma has been providing clients with a fully integrated way to secure their check printing, signature processing and automatically create and process payment batches across multiple company databases. Mekorma's full Suite of Accounts Payable automation services allow clients to process their checks in house with the MICR software they know and trust, while now adding the most innovative new way to move their vendors onto electronic payments.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrated-electronic-payment-processing-management-and-supplier-onboarding-for-microsoft-dynamics-gp-clients-now-offered-through-acom-solutions-and-mekorma-partnership-300632213.html

SOURCE ACOM Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

https://acom.com

