Integrated Financial Group Announces Milestone Company Growth

"Our vision for the future involves helping advisors reach their full potential," says Co-CEO Land Bridgers. "The decision to focus on internal growth lines up with our goal to be the premier destination for truly independent financial planners, where our members receive the personalized coaching and support services they need to be successful. We decided the best way to invest in our advisors was to make progress from the inside out."

IFG extended their Headquarters' lease through the end of 2024 in Atlanta's Perimeter area and completed renovations on their expanded office suite in April. They hired IT provider Emerald Data Networks (emeralddata.net) and recently installed the BlueJeans conferencing system (bluejeans.com), technology changes that have increased both connectivity and savings for members.

Strategic new hires include 2 traders, a compliance specialist, a new internal accounting associate, and an operations executive assistant. Additionally, industry marketing consultant Heather Hawthorne (wordstudio.co) was brought on board as Director of Marketing & Communications after working independently for IFG since 2012.

"It's amazing to look back and see where we started from," says founder, President, and Co-CEO, Don Patrick. "What began as a small group of dedicated independent advisors grew into a large professional family I am very proud to lead. We've made the Top 25 Financial Planning and Advisory Firms list here in Atlanta since our inception and have been on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Top Small Workplaces list since 2015. I can't wait to see what the future holds. We're ready for it!"

Atlanta-based Integrated Financial Group (IFG) is a consortium of independent financial planners dedicated to leading the fiduciary standard for investment and wealth management. On a day-to-day basis, IFG's distinctive culture encourages members to collaborate and share ideas. It's called the Brain Trust, where the wisdom and experience of tenured advisors is integrated with fresh, new ideas from younger ones. Since 2003, IFG has fostered this environment and at the same time offered premium business support services, regulatory compliance oversight, business consulting, and professional coaching to help advisors reach their full potential. Integrated Financial Group's 80+ advisor members own businesses across 11 states totaling over $2.2 billion in brokerage and advisory assets through LPL Financial and over $1.4 billion in assets under management through its separate registered investment advisor, IFG Advisory, LLC as of 3/1/17. Securities offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through IFG Advisory, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Integrated Financial Group, IFG Advisory, LLC are separate entities from LPL Financial. 1-724306

