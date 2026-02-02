Integrated Financial Settlements and Arcadia Settlements Group Relocate Corporate Headquarters to Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Financial Settlements, Inc. ("IFS"), together with its wholly owned subsidiary, Arcadia Settlements Group ("Arcadia"), today announced the relocation of their corporate headquarters to Austin from Denver. The move reflects the firms' continued growth, long-term strategic planning, and commitment to operating in a business-friendly, innovation-driven environment.

The new Austin headquarters will serve as the central hub for executive leadership, corporate operations, strategic partnerships, and continued expansion across the structured settlement, insurance service and legal service markets. Austin's strong talent pool, growing financial ecosystem, and favorable regulatory and tax environment were key considerations in the decision.

"This relocation is a strategic investment in the future of our platform," said Matthew Miller, Chief Executive Officer of IFS. "Austin offers an exceptional combination of economic vitality, access to top-tier talent, and a collaborative business culture that aligns with our long-term vision for growth, innovation, and client service."

Arcadia will continue to operate seamlessly throughout the transition, maintaining uninterrupted service for clients, referral partners, and institutional counterparties nationwide. The firm emphasized that the relocation is purely a headquarters move and does not alter existing client relationships or operational commitments.

"Arcadia has experienced significant momentum in recent years," said Richard Regna, Chief Executive Officer of Arcadia. "Establishing our headquarters in Austin positions us to support our continued growth, better serve our clients nationwide while delivering the high-quality service they expect from us."

The transition to Austin is already underway, with new offices opening in January and the full headquarters relocation expected to be completed by June 2026. In association with the move, IFS has refreshed its logo to include Austin's Pennybacker Bridge, a unique through-arch bridge spanning the Colorado River, and an iconic symbol of central Texas.

About Integrated Financial Settlements, Inc.

IFS is a specialty financial services holding company focused on claims solutions, structured settlements, and related insurance and dispute resolution services.

https://ifscompanies.com/

About Arcadia Settlements Group, Inc.

Arcadia is a leading structured settlement brokerage and advisory firm, providing tailored settlement planning solutions for personal injury and wrongful death claimants nationwide.

https://teamarcadia.com/

