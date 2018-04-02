Integrated Financial Settlements, Inc. (IFS) Announces Robert Lee as new Chief Executive Officer at IFS

Looking forward to the next decade of growth and change within our marketplace, it is truly important that IFS choose the right people to help implement its business plans to grow the structured settlements market and generate new opportunities for each person and company within the IFS organization.

To that end, Chris Diamantis, Kyle Bollman, Sean Coleman, and Jeff Bowers are pleased to announce the selection of Robert Lee as the new Chief Executive Officer at IFS. Bob has worked with IFS for several years, and for the last two plus years he has served in the role as their CFO, working out of both the Atlanta and Denver Corporate offices. Bob has been assisting each of the management teams at Arcadia, SFA, JMW, Millennium, Structures and Providio to help guide their strategic and financial direction. In his new role, Bob will be primarily based out of the Denver office but will continue to work closely with the team in Atlanta as well as with other IFS personnel around the country.

For most of his career, Bob has served as a Managing Director at Dean Witter and Morgan Stanley where he provided strategic advice to the senior management groups of many companies regarding their financial futures. He has considerable knowledge and experience in the financial services sector, including with broker-dealers, insurance companies and investment firms. Bob brings a wealth of experience and skills to IFS as he and the Company leaders begin implementing plans to grow the core businesses, expand consultant sales opportunities, serve our valued clients and ultimately, increase profitability.

"I've personally had the opportunity to work closely with Bob in his role as CFO. He understands who we are as an organization and I've watched him build strong relationships with our management team members, the same as he has with individual producers and staff. Speaking for the ownership group, we are all very excited to work closely with Bob in his new position. We know that his background, experience and business acumen will ensure that IFS is taking the right steps to continue as the leaders in structured settlements," said Jeff Bowers, President of IFS.

Headquartered in both Denver, Colorado and Atlanta, Georgia, Integrated Financial Settlements is a holding company with several industry leading subsidiaries in the structured settlements and MSP compliance marketplaces. With more than 450 employees and affiliated personnel, these companies provide structured settlement services to both defendant and plaintiff stakeholders in the personal injury settlements arena. The IFS companies are the largest writers of structured settlement annuities in the United States, holding a 41% market share through its four structured settlement agencies, which produce approximately $2.4 billion in structured settlement annuity sales annually. Their lien resolution and QSF administration services company has also grown to become a respected leader in mass tort settlements. The IFS companies have provided structured settlement services to their clients for over four decades and are widely recognized for the knowledge and expertise their consultants possess in resolving the most challenging issues that arise for stakeholders in the settlement process. For more information about IFS, please visit www.ifscompanies.com.

