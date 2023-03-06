Integrated Health Partners (IHP) of Southern California Announces Appointment of Jay W. Lee, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.A.F.P. to Medical Director

Family medicine thought leader appointed to a high-value network dedicated to access, quality, and equity.

SAN DIEGO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Center Partners (HCP) of Southern California, the region's pre-eminent authority and health care policy advocate for community health and under-served patient populations today announced the appointment of Jay W. Lee, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.A.F.P., to medical director of its subsidiary, Integrated Health Partners (IHP) of Southern California, a clinically integrated network consisting of nine-member health centers, with 325,000 lives under management, in San Diego and Riverside counties.

Integrated Health Partners (IHP) of Southern California announces the appointment of Jay W. Lee, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.A.F.P. to Medical Director

As a powerful advocate for primary care clinicians and their patients, IHP aims to improve health outcomes by enhancing quality of care through coordinating and amplifying the efforts of member health centers. Dr. Lee will partner with IHP's member health centers to lead clinical and population health initiatives that make health primary for vulnerable communities throughout San Diego and Riverside counties. As part of this pivotal role, he will leverage his expertise and leadership skills to strengthen member health centers' clinical operations, and ultimately improve care quality and health outcomes for the communities it serves.

"I am pleased and proud to welcome Jay to our family of companies at Health Center Partners," said Henry N. Tuttle, President and CEO, HCP. "I'm excited to work together with and learn from Jay as we create innovative care pathways for our 325,000 patients and their families to optimize and maintain their health. We believe everyone deserves a fair and equitable opportunity to be as healthy as possible."

Dr. Lee brings extensive experience in primary care medicine, clinical practice transformation, health policy, community health, managed care, value-based care/payment, and administrative leadership to his role at IHP. Previously, he was Chief Medical Officer at Share Our Selves Community Health Center in Costa Mesa, Director of Primary Care at CareMore Health in Cerritos, Chief Medical Officer at Venice Family Clinic in Los Angeles, Associate Medical Director of Practice Transformation at MemorialCare Medical Group in Fountain Valley, and Director of Health Policy at the Memorial Family Medicine Residency Program in Long Beach.

"Dr. Lee's expertise in federal qualified health centers as well as value-based care and payment reform will be of tremendous value to our network and health center members," said Amanda Simmons, Executive Vice President, IHP.

Dr. Lee earned his medical degree from the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, where he was a dean's scholar, and his Master's in public health, with an emphasis in health policy and management, from the Harvard School of Public Health. He is an associate clinical professor of family medicine at the University of California, Irvine, School of Medicine, and is a past president of the California Academy of Family Physicians.

About Health Center Partners

A premier consortium of primary health care organizations, Health Center Partners (HCP) is the voice and advocate for its members who serve the health needs of communities throughout southern California. We serve as a catalyst for transforming and enhancing primary care by helping our members deliver quality health care to the safety net population in southern California, through innovative programs, resources, and advocacy. A family of companies, HCP includes a 17-membership organization of Federally Qualified Health Centers, Indian Health Services Organizations, both urban and sovereign, and Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, collectively serving 722,289 patients each year, for 3 million patient visits each year, at 192 practice sites across San Diego, Riverside, Imperial, San Bernardino and Orange counties, with the seventh largest provider group in the region. For more information, visit https://hcpsocal.org/, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact:

April Long

[email protected]

SOURCE Health Center Partners of Southern California