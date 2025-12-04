Integrated Home Care Services and CareSource Military and Veterans Partner to Offer Health Care Services to Military Families

No Referrals Needed for TRICARE Prime® Demo by CareSource Military & Veterans™ Beneficiaries

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Home Care Services (IHCS) has joined the CareSource Military and Veterans (CSMV) network to deliver timely, comprehensive and outstanding care across the home care spectrum that meets the unique needs of the military community.

Through the TRICARE Prime® Demo by CareSource Military & Veterans™, eligible beneficiaries in the Tampa area — including active-duty family members, survivors, military retirees and their families — will have access to the same comprehensive coverage offered by the existing TRICARE plan, paired with benefits including no referrals for network providers, access to a CareSource nurse advice line (NAL) and no enrollment fees for the first year.

Integrated Home Care Services (IHCS) is a leading national home-care benefit manager, delivering end-to-end management of Home Health, Personal Care, Durable Medical Equipment, Home Infusion, and Private Duty Nursing services.

In Florida, IHCS supports more than 1.5 million beneficiaries through one of the state's most comprehensive, high-performing home-care networks. With deep expertise in managing medically complex and vulnerable populations across Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, Commercial, LTSS and specialized programs, IHCS ensures consistent access, quality and outcomes for patients receiving care in the home.

As part of this partnership with CareSource Military & Veterans, IHCS will leverage its extensive, high-quality Florida home care network and proven care-coordination model to support TRICARE Prime® Demo by CareSource Military & Veterans™ beneficiaries in Tampa. IHCS' capabilities in rapid service activation and real-time provider coordination will ensure that military families receive high-quality, timely in-network care without referral barriers (preauthorization requirements may still apply). IHCS is positioned to deliver a seamless, patient-centered experience that aligns with the goals of the TRICARE Prime® Demo by CareSource Military & Veterans™.

"Our IHCS team is honored to support the military community and bring our Florida-based home-care expertise to the TRICARE Prime® Demo by CareSource Military & Veterans," said Chris Bradbury, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Home Care Services. "Our longstanding commitment to vulnerable and medically complex populations aligns directly with the goals of this initiative. By partnering with CareSource Military & Veterans, we are ensuring that military families in Tampa have timely access to high-quality home-based services they need to achieve their care goals at home. We are proud to serve those who have served our country."

"This partnership with Integrated Home Care Services represents a unique and critical piece of our mission to provide exceptional health care to military families," said Holly Joers, President of CareSource Military and Veterans. "TRICARE Prime® Demo by CareSource Military & Veterans™ is making it easier for beneficiaries to access the care they need, when they need it — including in their own homes. CSMV is thrilled to collaborate with IHCS on our shared goal of improving the health and well-being of our service members and their families."

Enrollment for the TRICARE Prime® Demo by CareSource Military & Veterans™ runs through Dec. 9. Those interested can learn more about the plan and enroll today here.

About Integrated Home Care Services, Inc.

Integrated Home Care Services (IHCS) is a leading national home care benefit manager. IHCS solutions are purpose-built to improve outcomes, enhance the member experience, simplify administration and lower healthcare costs while advancing payors' value-based strategies in home care.

IHCS's tailored model serves Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, Commercial, and ACA populations. Today, IHCS supports millions of payors' members nationwide, providing utilization management, network management, referral management, care coordination, claims processing, and analytics to simplify benefit administration and unlock the full potential of care in the home.

About CareSource Military & Veterans Co.

CareSource Military & Veterans (CSMV) is dedicated to improving health care access and delivery for service members, retirees, veterans and their families. CareSource Military & Veterans transforms health care for the military community through care coordination and integrated programs that support the health and well-being of our beneficiaries. As a mission-driven organization, we invest resources into the communities and families we serve.

