Integrated Home Care Services, Inc. Announces Christopher Bradbury as New CEO

MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Home Care Services, Inc. (IHCS), the nation's leading independent administrator of home health, durable medical equipment, and home infusion benefits, has chosen Christopher Bradbury as the company's new CEO, effective August 15. Bradbury succeeds Jorge Pereda , Co-Founder, who held the role since IHCS' inception and will now assume a new role as Chairman of the Board.

The announcement comes as IHCS has achieved continued expansion as a result of the company's record-setting growth. Founded in 2015, IHCS currently serves the home care needs of more than 2.2 million patients through partnerships with health plans and risk bearing provider organizations across the nation. The company anticipates serving more than 3 million patient lives under a value-based model by the end of 2023.

"After building successful companies throughout the last 30 years, I am excited to use my experience in a fully strategic capacity within IHCS," said Jorge Pereda , outgoing CEO. "For nearly a year, we had been searching for a dynamic leader to pass the CEO baton to and I could not be happier that we found Chris. His experience and proven track record of delivering better outcomes for patients, providers, and health plans will further position IHCS to take that next step forward and unlock our potential to serve customers on a national level."

With a background in accelerating growth for companies, Bradbury has a deep understanding of insurance, specialty pharmacy, population health, HIT, and other health service industries. Prior to joining IHCS, he served as a senior vice president at CVS Health , where he led Aetna's commercial solutions and multi-billion dollar portfolio of specialty businesses. He also previously served as president of Aetna's North Atlantic territory, including commercial and Medicare.

Bradbury's other former roles include serving as President of Cigna's pharmacy benefit management and specialty pharmacy businesses, and in executive positions at Medco Health Solutions, which was acquired by Express Scripts, and as a management consultant at A.T. Kearney.

Bradbury earned his MBA from the Sloan School of Management at MIT and received Bachelor of Science degrees in finance and international marketing from Georgetown University. Throughout his career, he has served on several boards, including the Specialty Pharmaceutical Care Management Board and the advisory board of CareAllies, Inc.

"I've seen the impact and importance of high-quality home care firsthand with my own family. That's why IHCS' track record of delivering on its promise of enhanced outcomes and lower costs through its integrated, value-based home care model has resonated with me," said Bradbury. "IHCS' approach has helped health plans enhance their home care services by improving clinical outcomes, lowering medical costs, enabling more actionable data insights, and accelerating their strategies to make healthcare easier. I'm excited to bring these benefits to more plans and patients across the country."

