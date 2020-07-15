Integrated Marketing Agency Moxē Names Michael A. Monahan President & Chief Executive Officer

Monahan is a corporate communications and public relations leader and veteran with more than 25 years of experience in both agency and publicly traded corporations, including several Fortune 1000 companies. Before joining Moxē, he served as President of Tech Image, an award-winning digital public relations firm headquartered in Chicago, where he oversaw agency operations, business development, media relations and client services.

Prior to his public relations agency leadership role, Monahan served in several in-house communications leadership positions, including executive communications and reputation management for Timken, a $5 billion global industrial technology company and Walter Energy, where he helped transform the diversified conglomerate into a $2 billion coal producer for the global steel industry. Prior to that, he worked in public relations at IMC Phosphates Company in Polk County.

"We are pleased that Michael is joining the Moxē team as its President & Chief Executive Officer," said Harvey L. Massey, Chairman and CEO of Massey Services. "He has extensive experience in marketing, public relations, agency operations and shares our commitment to total client satisfaction."

"I joined Moxē because I feel like it's a place where I can make a difference," Monahan said. "With a solid ownership structure in place and talented team on board, I'm looking forward to continuing to build the Moxē brand. I look forward to helping our clients and other businesses solve their marketing challenges, whether they may have marketing, public relations, creative, digital or advertising needs."

Monahan earned an MBA from Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Fla. and a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism & Communications from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla. He is originally from Longwood, Fla.

About Moxē

Based in Orlando, Fla., Moxē is an integrated marketing agency. For more than 30 years, the agency has led clients in Central Florida with a philosophy that is simple: Deliver integrated marketing communications strategies that are bold, savvy, and unexpected. The agency works to connect brands with the right audience at the right time through the right channels. For more information about Moxē, please visit www.getmoxe.com.

About Massey Services

Based in Orlando, Florida, Massey Services is the nation's fifth largest pest prevention company and the largest privately held family-owned company in the industry. Celebrating 35 consecutive years of profitable growth, Massey Services and its subsidiary organizations employ more than 2,200 team members and operate 1,900 vehicles that provide residential and commercial pest prevention, termite protection, landscape and irrigation services to over 650,000 customers from Service Centers throughout Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina and Oklahoma. For more information about Massey Services, please visit www.masseyservices.com

