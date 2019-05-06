Integrated Media Publishing Names Jeff Cook Real Estate A Winner Of The South Carolina Top Workplaces 2019 Award

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

"We hit a big milestone achievement that has been recognized across the state of South Carolina" -Jeff Cook

"Becoming a Top Workplace isn't something organizations can buy," Claffey said. "It's an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It's a big deal."

About Jeff Cook Real Estate

The Jeff Cook Team focuses on leveraging each other's strengths to provide exceptional service while maximizing each team member's talents. In a company where entrepreneurship and out-of-the-box thinking are the driving factors of our success, we welcome industry leaders who challenge the norms and are looking to take their business to new heights. To learn more about joining the Jeff Cook Real Estate team visit JoinJCRE.com.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 57,000 organizations representing well over 19 million employees in the United States.

