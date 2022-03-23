Integrated Microwave Assembly Market worth $2.0 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Integrated Microwave Assembly Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Product (Amplifiers, Frequency Synthesizers, Oscillators), Frequency, Vertical (Avionics, Communication, Military & Defense) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Integrated Microwave Assembly Market is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2022 to USD 2.0 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The sudden outbreak and widespread of the COVID-19 pandemic have affected the market growth, and the trend is expected to continue till the disrupted supply chains across the globe normalize. During the last few months of 2020, the semiconductor industry witnessed a shortage in supply owing to the shutdown of manufacturing units and the slowdown of logistics activities. However, swift recovery is expected in the post-pandemic period due to increasing defense expenditure, government-led initiatives for space programs, and developments in 5G infrastructure for communication.

Transceivers to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of the transceivers segment is expected to be driven by their rising demand due to the low power consumption and high integration density features, which enable high-speed data transmission. They can be upgraded to handle high capacity bandwidth, enabling optical modules to handle the data center network speeds of up to 100 Gbps, 400 Gbps, and beyond. The presence of companies such as Intel and Cisco is driving the growth of the North American market.

Ku-Band to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

The Ku-band (Ku stands for Kurz under) represents the mid-frequency range of 12 GHz to 18 GHz. It is used for satellite communication, especially for direct transmission for television, space shuttle, maritime, and industrial control systems. The ability to adjust the uplink and downlink, as well as relatively less incurred cost, is expected to increase the deployment of integrated microwave assembly devices having Ku-band frequency. With the rise in the use of IoT devices, the Ku-band segment is expected to gain high traction during the forecast period. The key takeaways of this band, such as faster connection speed, better bandwidth, and clear visuals and audio, make it an ideal solution for satellite communication.

Military & Defense is expected to have largest market size during the forecast period

The integrated microwave assembly market for the military & defense vertical is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The integrated microwave assembly market for the military & defense vertical includes electronic warfare, military communication, and radar sub-segments. RF jammers are high in demand in this vertical, which is fueling the growth of the integrated microwave assembly market for the military & defense vertical.

APAC to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period

The integrated microwave assembly market in APAC is expected to witness the highest growth as the demand for microwave products is rising from several manufacturing hubs in their manufacturing stages. Moreover, the military & defense vertical is improving its capabilities, fueling the demand for integrated microwave assembly products such as electronic warfare and radars.

The report profiles key players in the integrated microwave assembly market and analyzes their market shares. Players profiled in this report are Analog Devices (US), Teledyne Technologies (US), Qorvo (US), MACOM (US), CAES (US), CPI International (US), APITech (US), National Instruments (US), Narda-MITEQ (US), and Integrated Microwave Corporation (US), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions(US),Mercury Systems(US),Wenzel Associates(US), TTM Technologies(US), AKON(US), Microwave Dynamics(US), RAPIDTEK(TAIWAN), Linwave Technology(UK), EM Research(US), Sylatech(UK), Erzia Technologies(Spain), Triton Services(US), Wolfspeed(US), Arralis(Ireland) and VectraWave(France).

