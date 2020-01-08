Integrated Network Cable Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to INC Installs

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Network Cable, an Infinite Electronics brand, announces its rebranding to INC Installs to reflect its evolution into a full range installation provider specializing in IT, voice, video, and data networks.

Reflecting on the new direction, Patrick Gifford, Vice President of Installation Services, remarks, "The name change honors our heritage and the core principles that made us successful – dedication to the customer, communication and rapid response, while positioning us for the future. We have greatly expanded our capabilities since our founding in 1995, and want the brand to reflect our capabilities."

The rebranding includes an updated website at https://www.inc-installs.com, logo, visual identity, and email addresses.

For inquiries, INC Installs can be contacted at +1- 888-519-9525.

About INC Installs:

INC Installs (INC) is a customer-focused technology brand providing a full range of IT, voice, video and data network installation services. INC's most popular services include low voltage cabling, demarc extensions, fiber optic installation, network repair/clean-up, AV/IT installs and coordinated IT deployments. With a network expanding throughout the US and Canada, INC provides the expertise and bandwidth to handle projects at scale.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

INC Installs

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936

SOURCE INC Installs

Related Links

http://www.inc-installs.com

